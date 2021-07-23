PETE TITTL: At C Fresh has got it in the bag

I put off visiting the new seafood restaurant At C Fresh till the Maya Cinema started showing movies again. Then, once the theaters were reopening around town, I went ahead and visited without bothering to go see a movie and came to regret what I'd been missing.
This is ostensibly one of those seafood-cooked-in-a-bag places, which have had mixed success locally other than Crab in a Bag on Union Avenue that looks like a survivor, but At C Fresh is actually so much more.
The menu has curry dishes, noodles, fried rice, soups, fried seafood, chicken, ribs, seafood combos and conventional meals on what's called "surf n turf" on the menu. I must confess I was impressed all around and will be back again, next time pairing it with a movie.
Since the bagged/boiled seafood tossed with spices is a specialty, that's what I ordered, choosing the shrimp ($15). I love that for an extra $2 you can get them peeled (I'm lazy), and another dollar gets them headless (I don't need a visual reminder that my food was once alive).
You get it with potatoes (extras are $3, but I just chose steamed rice for $2.50 extra), your choice of sauce and the desired spiciness level. For sauce, I chose "the works," which means they put curry, garlic butter, lemon pepper and other Cajun spices into the mix.
My companion got the grilled salmon ($18) with barbecued rice and a salad, but they also included perfectly steamed broccoli and carrot strips.
Let's get this out of the way: The seafood we sampled was exceptionally fresh, both the shrimp and the salmon, and it was expertly prepared. I finally understood the restaurant's name (often written out @C Fresh), though it's part of a bigger trend to shorten everything to mere letters. The latest "Fast and Furious" movie? "F9" — I get it; it's texting influencing our regular writing.
My companion, who's noted my slobbish tendencies in the past, was thrilled to see they brought my bag of shrimp in a small, yellow metal pail. Of course, there was also a plastic bib.
The shrimp were amazing — there had to be about 20 medium shrimp — with little chopped bits of garlic, so many flavors and spices with the lemon and curry in the butter, too, and the right amount of new potato chunks.
Other options for the seafood bag include lobster, mussels, clams, king and snow crab, even crawfish and squid.
My companion was completely satisfied by the salmon dinner, which had been grilled crispy with the appropriate grill marks on one side, but, much to my surprise, was not dried out and overcooked. The barbecued rice is more interesting than my plain rice, with egg and barbecue sauce mixed in during the frying process.
The salad came with a light Thousand Island dressing. If the restaurant was seeking ideas on improving, I'd suggest offering more choices to the customer since I stopped enjoying Thousand Island when I was 8 and it changed identities to become a "secret sauce."
There are two beers available on draft, many in bottles and a small number of wine choices. The decor is fun with fishnets hanging from the ceiling, lots of red and gray and natural wood, metal chairs and functional tables, considering you need to put paper down for customers like me, even with that pail underneath the meal in a bag.
They also appear to sell raw seafood if you want to make it at home, based on a board near the door.
Don't do that. Let them cook it. At C Fresh can be recommended for a fine dining experience.