PETE TITTL: All the right moves at Zama brunch

If you are looking for a great Sunday brunch downtown, you must head over to Zama Latin American Cuisine.
I was so glad that when we visited we had a party of three if only because it gave us a chance to order another entrée from a promising list of amazing offerings. Of course you know from previous columns that the atmosphere at the former Mark restaurant is classy and upscale, and it can get busy on a Sunday morning so I'd make reservations. In part I'm sure the crowd is attracted by the inviting choices on the brunch menu.
The menu is organized in groups, such as sweets, eggs, healthy, chef's specials, cold foods (fresh oysters and shrimp) and a lot of hot drinks and alcoholic drinks ($9 to $15). My companion thought all the prices were quite reasonable, especially considering the quality, and choices were tough.
Finishing fourth on our list of what we wanted to order was the lamb barbacoa ($27), which was slow cooked for four hours according to the menu and served with consommé, corn tortillas and a house-made pasilla sauce.
Also worth a mention is the croque madame, a grilled ham and cheese topped with a poached or fried egg ($12), the salmon avocado toast ($25), and the shakshuka eggs ($20), pan-fried with a tomato pepper sauce, olives and feta cheese, served on toasted bread.
We ended up ordering the stuffed avocado short rib ($25), the chilaquiles with eggs ($20) and the blueberry pancakes ($12). We were so torn about who would order what that we went socialist on the whole thing, randomly assigning the orders to different people, getting some extra plates and parceling out the portions so everyone got their chance to sample everything.
Hard to say which of the three was most impressive. The pancakes were available with blueberries, apples or bananas, with butter and "pancake syrup," (thus convincing us it was not real maple syrup). The cakes were thick and fluffy and whole, fresh blueberries were embedded inside in a random pattern. Those were completely consumed, if that's a vote of quality.
The chilaquiles came with your choice of red or green sauce, and my companion chose red with a dish of green sauce on the side to see what she missed (since the sauce is mixed into the tortillas during the cooking process).
This is a winner for a number of reasons. The refried beans on the side are Peruvian, meaning they're soupy, almost pureed, but you can drizzle them over the tortilla chips, and the cured red onions on top add a perfect flavor, with a drizzle of sour cream and some soft cheese chunks. This was also completely consumed in short order.
What we didn't finish but were nonetheless stunned by was the stuffed avocado short rib. A avocado had been sliced in half, and was presented in a platter with arugula greens, the cured onions we saw on the chilaquiles, cherry tomatoes cut in half, the most stunning baked cambray potatoes (my companion thought she sensed rosemary, I thought I tasted cilantro, possibly both were there) and cubes of short rib of beef that were not tough in the least.
It was just a brilliant creation, with a noticeable dose of heat as we consumed it, the potatoes perfectly dark and soft inside and with all these varied ingredients every bite was different. I do hope to someday go back for that lamb barbacoa but how could I forget the beauty and the excellence of this entrée? Perhaps taste memory loss would be a good thing in this case.
As in most high-end restaurants, Zama gets a lot of details right. Water for the table is brought in these very cold but stylish bottles, and the water tastes so clear and sweet it had to have been filtered. There is a small wooden disc on the table allowing you to access all the various menus from your smartphones.
The manager in his dark suit was a visible presence, but Julian our server was not neglecting us and a female server was also taking care of issues. We felt pampered, though I must confess with the quality of the food we would have tolerated a lot less in the service department.
Sunday brunch at Zama Latin American Cuisine can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
