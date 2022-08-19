PETE TITTL: A taste of Guatemala at Don Shuco House

There is no other restaurant in Bakersfield like Don Shuco House.
It specializes in Guatemalan-style street food. I've never been to Guatemala and had to educate myself on what that means before visiting.
In that Central American country, hot dogs and sandwiches called mixtas are popular among street vendors. The hot dogs are grilled on an open fire and served with guacamole and light coleslaw.
The mixtas — something like a tostada with a top — served here are made with thick corn tortillas freshly grilled, and six different meats. They have an affection for mayonnaise and seem to throw it on everything, even the burritos, though my companion when she ordered hers opted not to glop it up. They also like ketchup and even threw that on my mixtas with yellow mustard.
Watermelon is a key component of Guatemalan street cuisine, showing up in the pork on my mixta and also, according to our order taker, in the Famosa beer made in Guatemala. As a lifelong fan of watermelon, my life is now complete.
(Other items I researched that are served in Guatemala — pupusas (tortillas stuffed with meat and cheese) and Guatemalan elote, thick with mayo and soft cheese, that makes the Mexican version seem subdued — are not yet served at Don Shuco.)
My companion was tempted by the veggie sandwich, made with grilled tomato slices, avocado, cabbage and onion, but instead opted for a chicken burrito ($6.97), while I ordered the carne asada and adobada (pork) mixtas ($7.95 each) and that Famosa beer ($3.97). There are no prices on the menu, but you can ask if it's an issue and you can see the price range in the list above.
I ordered too much, frankly because I was expecting something like a tostada — I can polish off two of those easily — but instead got something closer to a sandwich. There is a thick, fresh grilled corn tortilla on top, moist and really too hot to eat right away, and I ended up using a knife and fork because the cabbage was thick with the meat at the bottom.
Both meats were just excellent. The true star was the adobada, which is usually a pork shoulder fried in a pan until almost crispy with chile peppers, soy sauce, garlic, some sweet element such as honey or watermelon and ancho and guajillo chiles.
This version is quite good, not too spicy, just brown in some areas. A lot like the beef in the other mixta, which had grill marks on the thin strips. Both had amped up umami, which is what you want in your meats.
I have known amateur barbecue chefs in town who use watermelon in their grilling, but in the hands of this kitchen's workers, it was so skillfully done. There was a lot of guacamole on the pork mixta, but a lot less on the beef it seemed. Any cuisine that throws guacamole around a lot is all right in my book.
My companion's burrito, on the other hand, was merely OK, and lacked the zest of the meats on my entrees. The chicken was grilled breast meat, simply adorned, and it was packed with cabbage and green onions before being finished on the grill, a touch notably appreciated by my companion.
Size is key for the three shucos (sandwiches) available in regular, super or "Shuco Metrolink." The restaurant has rolls cut and on display near the cash register to explain what you get.
Besides the veggie sandwich, protein choices include chorizo, chicken, carne asada, the adobada and longaniza, a Spanish pork sausage made with minced, not ground, meat. The menu also offers churrasco, which in Guatemala is a plate of grilled meats with grilled potatoes, corn, tortillas and guacamole.
For those looking for new culinary experiences, or the kind of food they sampled if they were lucky enough to visit Guatemala, Don Shuco House is ready to serve you.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.