 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: A taste of Guatemala at Don Shuco House

There is no other restaurant in Bakersfield like Don Shuco House.

It specializes in Guatemalan-style street food. I've never been to Guatemala and had to educate myself on what that means before visiting.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases