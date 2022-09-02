PETE TITTL: A fresh slice at Pizz-a-Perfection

A new locally owned pizza place on Harris Road has been drawing a lot of positive buzz on social media in recent months.
Pizz-a-Perfection specializes in Indian-style pizzas, and we recall only one other local place that's opened in recent years that offered similar variations on the Italian staple.
The location was previously home to The Fuchsian Pizza Sector, which also tried to compete with the established powers by offering creative alternatives. The ambiance is a small but open room with bench seating on the walls, wooden tables and a striking painting of an Indian woman eating pizza our of a cardboard box.
We ordered three different pizzas for our party — small pepperoni ($12.99), small barbecue chicken ($12.99) and small tandoori tikka ($16.99) — along with the Desi garlic cheese sticks ($5.99) and traditional Buffalo wings ($13.99 for 12 pieces).
There are a lot of grace notes in the ordering process and the food coming out of the kitchen, and it started with the wings. The man taking our order asked if we wanted them heavily sauced or drier. He explained the latter are crispier, so we chose that, and these meaty wing segments had all the flavor of a heavily sauced product but with an appealing crispy texture.
With five people sampling these products, it was difficult to pick a favorite, but the chicken tikka was gone first. It had a creamy garlic white sauce instead of tomato sauce and was like a vegetarian pizza except for the small chunks of spiced chicken breast that were easily picked off by the member in our party who was in a current meatless phase.
The ultra-fresh veggies included tiny, diced bits of onion, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms and jalapenos. The jalapenos seem to pop up a lot and you can't beat that. They were included on the breadsticks, which were made with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese.
The pepperoni pizza wasn't made with those small slices with the casing on the outside, but it was scorched really well to crisp up the pork sausage. Everyone loved the crust, which was perfectly brown on the bottom but thick and bready, and it particularly worked well on the barbecue chicken pizza featuring a house-made barbecue sauce, red onion strands and a sprinkling of cilantro.
In the future we will be back for the Indian-style veggie pizza, which has a cornucopia of plant-based toppings including ginger, corn, garlic, cilantro and a spicy red sauce. Other intriguing options include curry fries ($5.99), labeled on the menu as a "British favorite," with pickled red onion, spicy yellow peppers and curry sauce.
Pizz-a-Perfection was quite impressive on our visit, even if there are some tweaks needed in the operation, such as learning that white wines are best served chilled. (The man who took our order confessed, "We've got a lot to learn about wine," as he looked at the chalkboard where the wine varieties were listed as we were trying to give our order.)
The room-temperature sauvignon blanc we received wasn't horrible, though I doubt this will start a trend. Since beer and wine are significant profit centers for most pizza parlors, refining that would be advisable. They do offer eight beers on tap, including Zeus from Lengthwise, Temblor's Under a Blood Orange Sky and IPAs from Firestone and Great Change.
