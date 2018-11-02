When I moved to Bakersfield in 1980, there were a limited number of restaurants suitable for special-occasion dinners such as a wedding anniversary: Maison Jaussaud’s, Lemucchi’s Tam O’Shanter, The Coachlight Inn, maybe Freddie’s Skyway House. The really adventurous might hop on the Amtrak, dine at the Imperial Dynasty in Hanford and take the train back. Or drive to The Dutch Frontier in Ducor, about an hour north of town.
Sadly most of the these are closed now, even the Imperial Dynasty closing in 2006 after 123 years and meriting a story on NPR.
But surprisingly The Dutch Frontier, another place under family ownership, is still chugging along. I know this only because my gym swimming buddy Reed goes there at least twice a year with his wife, raves about the way Buddy, the genius in the kitchen, will sometimes bring out roasted corn he gets from local farmers and how the kids in the family are taking over the place. Reed says his wife thinks the salmon there is the best she’s ever had.
Though I haven’t written a column about the place in over 11 years, I thought it was worth a revisit. A couple of warnings. Generally it’s only open on Fridays and Saturday nights and reservations are a must, because they may not be open. It is expensive, but you get what you pay for. And the ambiance is … interesting. Reed said it looks like a French whorehouse, a sort of comment that always makes me think, “Well, how do you know?” (Expected response: “Uh … I saw it in the movies.” Good save.) It’s small, lacy, frilly, intimate, dark — a real throwback to another era. Maybe it’s all the red lights all over the place, or the woman in the red dress on the logo that plants this nasty idea in men’s minds. There are wagon-wheel chandeliers and a giant bear skin rug that looks real on an interior roof and various animal trophy heads on the wall. There’s a new player piano that was cranking out old Elton John tunes when we walked in. You need to press a buzzer to get let in; given the isolated location, that’s a good idea. The whole place hasn’t changed much in years — thank God.
Dinners include all courses, almost everything made in house: great sourdough rolls with soft butter from local farmers, French onion soup, salad with choice of house-made dressings, a puff pastry with a raspberry sorbet palate cleanser and a baked potato with your entrée, priced from $60 to $95. Buddy used to make these killer country potatoes fried in butter and corn oil with onions that I tried many times to duplicate in my own kitchen, unsuccessfully. He had the secret, but it’s been retired, apparently. The menu is sparse: three steaks (from Kansas City I’ve heard), lamb chops, Australian lobster tail and Norwegian salmon. My companion ordered the salmon ($60) and I selected the rib-eye steak ($80), which we supplemented with the house-made cheesecake ($10).
Don’t expect fancy sauces. When we last wrote about this restaurant in 2007, my companion’s salmon had a champagne sauce that was exquisite, but now it was topped only with caramelized pecans and almonds. It didn’t need any sauce. My companion talked about this salmon for days afterward, ranking it with the best salmon she ever sampled, found at some Alaskan hunting lodge we visited back in 2011 that used to be patronized by Teddy Roosevelt and served grilled salmon so amazing that bears were outside scrambling around for scraps and had to be shooed up a tree so we could get back to our cruise ship. The salmon was perfectly grilled by a master — still moist and flaky inside, and my companion noted that the nuts were not too sweet, a common flaw with “caramelized” products.
The steak was similarly simple but satisfying, with a dusting of salt and pepper, evenly grilled to medium, tender, flavorful and the kind of beef I routinely grew up with and appreciate more as the years go on. The gulf between good beef and ordinary beef is vast, and one visit to the Dutch Frontier will demonstrate that. This is real, true prime beef before the government rankings got watered down regarding marbling. You will taste the difference.
The rest of the food was also good, beginning with these piping hot sourdough rolls and a whole long stick of room temperature butter (yes, we almost ate it all), a simple salad with olives, beet slices and romaine lettuce, Idaho baked potatoes with butter, sour cream and chives and the raspberry sorbet palate cleanser presented in a puff pastry shell. The presentation of the French onion soup has been thankfully modernized. The soup is always amazing, evidence that you don’t need to make it brackish, but they don’t present it in a crock with torched cheese and bread on top. It’s in a wide bowl, with a bread island and grated cheese on top that melts within two minutes. The only thing we disagreed on was the house-made cheesecake, which was lighter in style than I prefer (I think the dense version offered at Tahoe Joe’s is nearly perfect), but my companion thought the strawberry puree on top made it perfect.
Ducor was once a boom town at the turn of the 20th century and it was called Dutch Corners, shortened to Ducor. The restaurant is located in a restored Mitchell & Richardson General Store building built around 1905. George Galusha and son Buddy (who started working there when he was 19) restored it and opened the restaurant in 1965, and Buddy’s been operating it with his wife, Mary, since his dad retired.
This really is a destination restaurant, what Michelin would call worth a “special journey,” though the charms are not from inventive cuisine but rather dependable and a consistent emphasis on quality ingredients. People do still visit — on the Friday night we stopped in there were about 20 other customers at various tables, including one couple that drove up in a beautiful new midnight blue Corvette that inspired male customers who arrived later to do a walk-around impromptu inspection. It was fun to eavesdrop on a table nearby where the conversation from four couples covered the Madonna Inn, the way coffee is made in Italy, cheese bread, real Belgian waffles, Iceland, a Holiday Inn in Seattle, Anthony Bourdain and Farrell’s Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor in Buena Park. These people get around.
The wine list is a strength with a nice variety of Napa wines and a wide range of price points, though the idea of consuming wine before the long drive home didn’t seem ideal. There are some choices available by the glass. Reed loves Buddy’s veal chop, which is not on the regular menu, but he mentions it when he calls to make reservations and they make sure they’ve got one on hand. He also says if you ask for the old fried potatoes Buddy will make them if it’s not too busy, and that groups of 10 or more can get them to open up on other nights of the week. Another friend said a must order is the lemon drop martini made in the bar with fresh squeezed lemon juice that was invented by Buddy and Mary’s son Nick. If you’re so inclined, be aware.
We called to talk to Nick, who works as a financial analyst for Porterville Citrus, and he said he and his sister, Michaela, are working in the restaurant but his mom and dad are still doing most of the work. Though Mary wasn’t there when we visited, he said she makes the cheesecakes, gets everything ready during the day even down to tearing the lettuce.
“Dad still does the cooking,” he said. “I’ve stepped in twice for him in recent years when he was sick, but that’s about it. My wife’s sisters help out, too.”
It looks like the third generation is gonna keep it going. Nick said he and his wife are building a house next door to his parents.
One important warning: An automatic 20 percent tip is added to each bill. Though I’ve seen that in L.A. restaurants, Bakersfield has not always had a good reaction to such moves.
The Dutch Frontier can be recommended for a fine dining experience. To get there, take Highway 65 north off Highway 99 north of the city, go eastbound on Avenue 56 and the restaurant is four blocks east on the right, next to the railroad tracks. It’s in Tulare County just over the Kern County line.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears here on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com.
Been there a few times. Expensive but well worth it. Nothing in Bakersfield compares. Mary is a real sweetheart.
