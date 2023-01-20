 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: A culinary adventure at The Botanist

We were truly sad when the great Dot X Ott closed downtown, another victim of the pandemic economic distress undoubtedly. But our reward is a truly unique bar and eatery, The Botanist, that has such an L.A. vibe that it charms from the first impression.

I do realize that some readers may think "L.A. vibe? No thanks!" But what I mean by that is that not only is the menu as carefully put together as you need to be to survive on the westside, but that the creation has real charisma both in decor, food and the kind of fun drinks that make a night out with friends something special.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in the Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.

