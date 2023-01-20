PETE TITTL: A culinary adventure at The Botanist

We were truly sad when the great Dot X Ott closed downtown, another victim of the pandemic economic distress undoubtedly. But our reward is a truly unique bar and eatery, The Botanist, that has such an L.A. vibe that it charms from the first impression.
I do realize that some readers may think "L.A. vibe? No thanks!" But what I mean by that is that not only is the menu as carefully put together as you need to be to survive on the westside, but that the creation has real charisma both in decor, food and the kind of fun drinks that make a night out with friends something special.
If you remember the Dot X Ott atmosphere you will be startled at the transformation, but I think this is a winner, something I should not be surprised by considering the owners of Smitten, a nearby favorite since it opened, are behind this. They know what they're doing.
We visited for the first time on a cold, dark Friday night and, though the place had been opened only weeks earlier, it was already packed. We did manage to secure a table outside on the patio where there were plenty of heaters, festoon lighting and one of those fireplaces that could have been gas, could have had a real log in it that was just refusing to crumble. They are making them look so real nowadays.
Our waitress explained the owners went to L.A. for decor ideas and brought us these very shallow water glasses that were quite distinctive.
I think the place is quite visually stimulating. When you walk through the front door, the first impression is made by the three shelves of various bottles behind the bar, with a sliding ladder to ensure easy access. Above the bar, illumination is provided by these white glass orbs, and there is additional lighting right near the bar.
A nearby wall is full of old framed portraits of aristocrats from 200 years ago. This was like visiting something out of a Raymond Chandler novel, which I'm sure was the desired effect.
The music, playing light enough in the background so as not to impede conversation, was a multicultural electronic techno mix, if such a thing actually exists.
We had heard it was a tapas place, but that's not completely true. There's a "small bites" section of the menu that fits that bill, three salads and eight "mains" that are for the more famished. That's where we looked, and I ordered the "crunchy shrimp burger" ($18) while my companion chose the Atlantic salmon ($36).
Hard to say which choice was more impressive. I was apprehensive about my selection, worried that the kitchen would take perfectly good shrimp, chop them and reform them into a patty, then try to pass it off as something edible. Sadly, I've seen that. I should have known better. Instead, there were four crispy, freshly batter shrimp arrayed on a brioche bun with arugula, cilantro and a spicy garlic aioli. I believe there were some pickled purple onion strings in the mix too. Simple but satisfying.
The salmon was amazing in a different way. Sure it was wild-caught, fresh-tasting and grilled, but it was the light pomegranate-sherry sauce that was drizzled over it and the hominy nearby that made it such an intriguing creation.
We talked about hominy, which my companion got regularly from her grandmother decades ago, and how this corn creation is becoming quite trendy lately. Given the way it works so well with so many types of proteins such as the salmon on this plate, it's a wonder it ever faded.
There is a wine list with carefully chosen glasses $12 to $16, beers slot in at $6 to $7.50 with both local brews and four available on draft.
The "Botanical Fundamentals" are $12 to $22, and the menu says these drinks are "inspired by the taste, touch and smell of the traveling Botanist. There is always something to discover." I discovered the pineapple express ($12), made with spiced rum, simple syrup, pineapple, lime, bitters and mint. It was interesting without being too strong, a dried pineapple ring floating on top.
Service was as impressive as the ambiance. The young staff seems determined to turn the curious into regulars.
The Botanist can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
