PETE TITTL: A crust above at Bakersfield Pizza Co.

Standing out in an incredibly competitive niche of the restaurant business such as pizza parlors is quite a feat. But Alejandro Ocampo has done just that with Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar.
Located in a strip shopping center on Ming Avenue very close to a Home Depot, the restaurant features a menu and interior that stand out in sometimes startling ways. The furnishings seem to fit an old established east Bakersfield institution, particularly the bar on the far left as you walk in the door.
When we visited recently on a weekday night, there was the usual assortment of customers: guys sharing a beer after work, families, couples and even a large group bringing diapers for what looked like a baby shower. There’s a real neighborhood feel to the place, but as is typical for an Ocampo restaurant (he also owns Camino Real on Stine) there is an inventiveness that makes each visit an adventure, and over the time the menu is always being tweaked.
The best example of that is something we ordered on our most recent visit, something called Ming’s wings ($11), which were panko-crusted chicken wings with your choice of sauce — with a startling selection of 24 options. We chose garlic Sriracha, which is perfect with pieces of minced garlic mixed with the familiar hot sauce.
When Ocampo opened the place, he offered the wings naked in the fryer, but this is a perfect example of how he tinkers with his menu. Even my companion, who is not a natural wing lover, could not resist this creation, which is priced $2 more than the regular wings. It’s worth it, and a must-try if you love wings.
We also ordered a Margherita pizza ($21, with a thin crust) and a small Thai salad ($7).
Let’s get the bad news out of the way: The salad was not edible. It’s my fault. I did not order it as I’ve found I always should, with the dressing on the side. There are two types of people in this world, those who like salads with the dressing restrained enough so that you can actually taste the veggies, and those who look at those veggies as an impediment to enjoy the dressing you put on it, particularly ranch. The kitchen just doused these greens and then offered extra dressing on the side if that wasn’t enough. Crazy.
The pizza made up for it. I confess to usually getting the thick, bready crust, which is quite charming, but wanted to see what the thin-crust version was like. It was quite crisp, like the old Pizzaville and Shakey’s crusts were, but I loved the way the tomato sauce was not spread to the edge, so you had a crispy, brown exterior. I loved that buffalo mozzarella was used, along with sliced cherry tomato and Italian herbs sprinkled over everything.
It was a simple but memorable product. The crust at Bakersfield Pizza Co. has really improved over the years in my experience.
We haven’t written a full column about this place since 2016, but we have visited and enjoyed many other menu items in the interim. Their most distinctive menu item is probably the garlic bombs, an appetizer made with pizza dough wrapped around garlic and mozzarella with a marinara sauce for dipping. I’ve had variations on these in my travels, but they are pretty much a must-order appetizer here.
The desserts are also worth the calories, particularly the cinna bombs ($7), a pastry with cheesecake batter rolled in cinnamon sugar, and a sundae for adults called sweet fire ($7), made with brown sugar ice cream topped with Fireball whiskey, graham crackers and whipped cream.
Also worth recommending are the $10 lunch specials, our favorite being the Nashville chicken sandwich with cheese and pickles served on a ciabatta roll. All the lunch specials include fries, mac and cheese, or a salad.
There are 16 beers on tap, ranging from the usual and local products to interesting choices such as a Danish Red lager. There are usually a half-dozen specialty pizzas on the menu board that rotate in availability. There are good deals at happy hour, too, twice every day, with some appetizers priced at $3.
There are hilarious signs all over the place. In the men’s bathroom was a sign that warned you had been noticed noticing this sign and it’s been reported to the authorities, as well as some replica signs of some event from 1937 in Bakersfield. There’s more humor in these wall coverings than you find in the chain restaurants that try to duplicate that style of ambience.
Service was acceptable, though you have to order your drinks at the bar after ordering your food at the counter. They give you a number and bring out the food as it’s prepared.
