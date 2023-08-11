Bakersfield is a big city and thank God I have readers telling me all the time what's going on. One of them is an old friend, Leonel, who's lived on the east side for decades and he always keeps me in the loop on what's going on over there, recently telling me about a new place called Country Kitchen Bar & Grill, which opened recently on East Brundage in what was formerly The Scotsman.
What Leonel said he noticed about the place is that all the food coming out of the kitchen seems homemade, none of it having that sanitary chain dullness. There is a chain called Country Kitchen with a few restaurants in the state, but this is not one of those. Another friend told me that the chicken-fried steak here ($14.59) can rival Crystal Palace and 24th Street Cafe in quality.
I will be checking that out on my next visit, but this time I had to order the tres leches pancakes ($9.99) and Leonel chose the chile verde omelet ($11.99), which he paid 99 cents extra to get with rice and beans instead of potatoes. Both were excellent though it was odd to see my pancakes on the page of "Country Kitchen Favorites" listed as "3 leches pancakes" instead of tres. I thought by now everyone knew about tres leches cake, a creation that is the best mood elevator I've come across.
Everything was just the way Leonel said it would be. The pancakes are amazing in many ways, particularly the sweet cream dairy sauce that is not cloying, the freshness of the strawberry slices on top (so red, so juicy) and the plump, moist cakes themselves. They also offer banana pancakes with a caramel sauce that looked good spotted at a nearby table.
Leonel's omelet was perfect, the pork finely shredded in the green sauce and not chunky, just a bit of cheese on top (not overdone) and the refried beans tasty without an excessive amount of lard and the rice fluffy. Leonel commented that it's always good when you get a plate like this, and everything seems freshly made. A rare event, it sometimes seems.
The omelet fold was strong and it was neither overcooked nor undercooked. Its presentation was magazine-perfect. Always good when a kitchen serves you something that looks as appetizing as the pictures on the menu.
Of course, it would take a month to work through this exhaustive menu that has burgers, sandwiches, dinners, skillets and scrambles, Mexican food, pasta and three separate senior menus. There are 12 items on that list of favorites including a cedar plank salmon and salmon with shrimp scampi.
The décor is quite clean and looks remodeled recently, though I confess it has been years since I visited The Scotsman. The booth we sat in was comfortable, there was a six-seat counter and tables, and dark wood paneling near the top of the volume ceiling. TVs were turned off the morning we visited, so conversation was easily doable. Service from Fatima was pleasant and timely throughout the meal.
Leonel also told me that another new restaurant was getting ready to open on Brundage Lane just a few blocks west, a place called El Bueno Pastor Bar and Grill, going in at what was last a Broken Yolk Cafe. Just west of that looks to be the future home of Ricky's Fish Tacos, a food truck so prominent that the Los Angeles Times wrote a story when he announced he was leaving the Southland to relocate to Kern County. We will follow up on both of those soon, probably with Leonel.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.