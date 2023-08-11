Bakersfield is a big city and thank God I have readers telling me all the time what's going on. One of them is an old friend, Leonel, who's lived on the east side for decades and he always keeps me in the loop on what's going on over there, recently telling me about a new place called Country Kitchen Bar & Grill, which opened recently on East Brundage in what was formerly The Scotsman.

What Leonel said he noticed about the place is that all the food coming out of the kitchen seems homemade, none of it having that sanitary chain dullness. There is a chain called Country Kitchen with a few restaurants in the state, but this is not one of those. Another friend told me that the chicken-fried steak here ($14.59) can rival Crystal Palace and 24th Street Cafe in quality.

