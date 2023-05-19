 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: 70 years strong, Arizona Cafe still a favorite

If you've lived in Bakersfield for a few years, there is just an expectation that you will have visited some of our restaurant institutions, including but not limited to Luigi's, Wool Growers, Mama Tosca's, Frugatti's, Jake's Tex-Mex and Mexicali.

And, of course, the Arizona Cafe, that Old Town Kern institution that's been in business for decades, well before I arrived here in 1980. In fact, it's celebrating its 70-year anniversary this year.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

