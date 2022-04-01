PETE TITTL: 18th Street Bar & Grill a rockin' new addition to downtown

Sometimes when we visit new restaurants, there are not a lot of people there.
You instantly worry. Will this place have a chance?
When we drove up to 18th Street Bar & Grill, the new restaurant that went into the space that was previously home to Goose Loonies Tavern & Grill, we thought we might see that. That great barbecue place down the street, Angry Barnyard, was closing up at 6:30 p.m. Cafe Smitten didn’t look to have a lot of customers, and the same could be said for nearby Sancho’s Tacos. Mexicali, of course, had a full parking lot. No fighting tradition.
But 18th Street was packed. We got the last empty table, though there were a few stools empty at the bar. Despite it opening only a month earlier, it’s already building a crowd, possibly because of those amazing, large made-in-house pretzels, lots of craft beers on tap, the beer cheese, or maybe even the ultra-modern app-controlled jukebox or the rock memorabilia on the walls.
It’s Hard Rock Cafe without the forced cheesiness, with a menu that has salads, sandwiches and some reasonably priced steak dinners.
I think the place will stick.
On our visit, we ordered the jumbo pretzel with beer cheese ($11) to start while my companion selected the lemon herb chicken ($16) entrée, and I chose the 18th Street steak house burger ($15).
We were also tempted by the portobello burger with grilled squash ($15), the stuffed roasted bell pepper with Italian sausage ($17), the 18th rock ’n’ roll appetizer ($10, a Philly cheesesteak fried in an egg roll wrapper with beer cheese) and the s'mores lava cake dessert ($9).
Despite the rock ’n’ roll vibe they’re trying to create, it was quite possible to have a normal conversation, and though the TVs above were continually showing videos with a wide range of music genres (country, folk, modern, alternative) trying to entice you to load the app on your phone and control the jukebox from your chair, no one on our visit was buying. The choices were enticing, including Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, but people seemed to prefer to talk at their tables.
It looked like a happy crowd of varied ages, and the staff, which was hustling all over the place in jet-black uniforms, may have had something to do with the high spirits.
Or maybe it was the beer cheese and the pretzel. In my native Wisconsin, beer cheese is common, though I’ve heard it’s really popular in Kentucky. It’s usually made with processed cheese, can include mustard or garlic, and the version here is respectable but not out there on the flavor notes. I’d call it a good introductory beer cheese, especially served with that amazing, twisted, thick-in-some-spots, thin-in-others massive pretzel measuring 10 inches across that came out hanging on a hook with rock salt sprinkled sporadically on the surface. It was beautiful in its imperfection.
If you ask, they’ll also bring out yellow mustard, though a good German brown would be even better. The pretzel is a must-order even if you’re not a fan of the beer cheese (which is also available with sandwiches and other menu items).
The burger was exceptional for a number of reasons. The 8-ounce patty was imperfectly hand-formed. It was served medium, not overdone, so it was still soft and juicy like a steak inside. The bun was decent, toasted with the condiments on the side and steak fries also on the plate.
You can jazz it up with cheese or bacon for $2, but a smart person would restrain themselves when the pretzel arrives and spread the leftover beer cheese on the patty. Now that would be great.
My companion got fresh green beans and rice pilaf with her boneless, skinless double chicken breast that had been fire-grilled like the burger. The green beans were thin and fresh and tossed with bits of bacon and tomato; the rice pilaf was moist but pretty bland with small bits of carrot in it.
The ambience has not been radically changed from its Goose Loonies days, still emphasizing the natural brick walls, beams and open ceiling with visible duct work, though the dining area is now all on one level, and they kept the 30-plus draft taps, listing the offerings on a chalkboard near the bar. For those of us too far away to deal with that, it might be a good idea to print out a list to hand out with the menu and wine list. That might help sales.
There is a specialty cocktail list with martinis, mojitos, mules and Manhattans. And there are specials you can keep tabs on through social media, including whiskey Wednesday ($4), tiki Tuesday (mai tais for $7) and margarita Monday ($5).
Service as we said was solid, though I asked for tater tots with my burgers and got the fries instead.