Kern River Brewing Co. went for the gold again, winning that honor and two silver medals last week at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.
Two of its brews again garnered accolades while a third brought home its first win last Friday during the virtual ceremony held by the Brewers Association on The Brewing Network.
“I am extremely proud of our whole team here at the brewery,” Eric Giddens, who owns the brewery with his wife, Rebecca, said in a news release. “To get even a single medal at the world’s largest beer competition is a huge honor, but to get three this year, along with our four from last year, is simply beyond belief. It is a testament to the hard work we put in every day to make world-class beers.”
Kern River’s Brown Claw Porter won gold in the brown porter beer-style category, moving beyond the silver medals it had received at the festivals in 2018 and 2019.
Side Hike, a double hoppy red, continued its silver streak, being awarded a silver medal for the second year in the strong red category.
The Mexican lager Rioveza also enjoyed its first moment in the spotlight this year with a silver win in the international pilsener category.
For this 34th festival, judges evaluated more than 8,800 entries from over 1,700 breweries in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., in 35 sessions held over 18 days with strict safety measures in place.
Taking home gold, silver and bronze medals this year were the best beers in 91 categories covering 170 different beer styles.
KRBC also drew accolades earlier this month at the San Diego International Beer Competition, winning three golds, Rye Down The Line (rye beer), There Is Still Beauty (American-style India pale ale) and Lhazy River (American-style juicy or hazy IPA); a silver, Nenette (Belgian-style pale ale); and bronze, Gravity Check (session beer).
If all of this has you thirsty for a pint, head out to Kern River’s pub, which is open for limited dining indoors as well as patio seating and takeout. The pub and backyard pub are located at 13415 Sierra Way in Kernville.
You can also order fall beers for pickup or delivery with options including Side Hike, Pumpkin Ale, Shuttle Bunny DIPA Class V Stout (in cans) and Intergalactic Space Tuber Hazy IPA. Camp Nelson IPA will be available to ship next week and the award-winning Citra Double IPA will be available in early November.
Visit kernriverbrewing.com for more information and to order. For more information on the GABF competition, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.