P.F. Chang's, the popular Asian-themed restaurant chain, has invited Bakersfield residents to compete in its Freestyle Lettuce Wrap Contest for a chance at a $25,000 prize.
Now through July 30, Bakersfield residents can submit their culinary creations at LettuceWraps.com.
The contest is a competition in which guests submit their best lettuce wrap flavor combinations. Not only will they get a chance to win money but also a trip to Las Vegas, and their recipe will be placed on the restaurant's menu, according to a P.F. Chang's press release.
Official voting will begin Aug. 10 to determine three finalists, who will be flown to Las Vegas in September to determine a winner.
