As people make good on those resolutions to improve themselves or help their community, so too are some companies looking into how to make a difference in 2019. Kern River Brewing Co. is leading the charge with its Hops for Homies program and a new beer to benefit a nonprofit.
This Friday, Out Living It, a strong pale ale, will be served at the restaurant as well as some lucky Bakersfield spots and a few in Los Angeles and San Diego.
With the idea of philanthropy and fun (phun?), the brewery came up with a way to make the best use of the 21-barrel fermenter it recently moved from its pub to the production facility.
Chelsea Scamihorn, the restaurant's general manager who handles marketing for Kern River, said that the smaller fermenter, which is only a third the size of KRBC's other six fermenters was the perfect size for a creative project.
"We decided that we'd do collaboration brews with other breweries and establishments, dedicate brews to cool organizations and hopefully come up with more ideas that involve our 'homies,'" she wrote in an email. "The idea was purely to have fun with friends that we think are doing cool things."
First up is First Descents, a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing outdoor experiences for young adults impacted by cancer. The Colorado-based group plans expeditions for whitewater kayaking, climbing and surfing across the U.S. and the world (including New Zealand, Croatia and Sayulita, Mexico).
Scamihorn said the organization came to their attention after one of KRBC's owners, Rebecca Giddens, had the opportunity to serve as a kayak instructor for a couple of First Descents trips.
"She's been fortunate to be able to witness the effects FD has on individuals and is touched by the efforts of this program — it was an easy first choice," Scamihorn said of Giddens' experience.
The beer is meant to help highlight First Descents as well as raise funds to help send an eligible young adult from Kern County on one of the life-changing adventures. Scamihorn said a weeklong camp runs around $2,200, depending on the destination.
Out Living It is a strong pale ale (6.2 percent alcohol by volume), made using 2-row and Maris Otter malt and showcasing Citra, Simcoe, Eureka and Experimental Hops. Scamihorn said it will have "that typical West Coast bitterness with fruity side notes."
"The strong pale ale style seemed appropriate for First Descents — outdoor adventurers tend to be attracted to hoppy beers, and the "strong" aspect of the pale ale describes the campers," Scamohorn said.
Starting Friday, Out Living It will be available locally at Kern River's pub and backyard locations as well as Eureka!, Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant, Moo Creamery, Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery and New Vintage Grill.
Going forward, KRBC aims to do 12 Hops for Homies collaborations per year, some for organizations and some with fellow hop heads. Already in the works are brews with Tom Nickel from Nickel Beer Co. and one with Burgeon Beer Co.
"Each beer will be a new recipe," Scamihorn said. "Typically we'll work with the people involved and come up with the recipe together. The collaboration element is what makes it fun for us!"
For more information, call 760-376-2337 or visit kernriverbrewing.com. For more on First Descents, visit firstdescents.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.