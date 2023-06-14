Since starting in January, Food Truck Night has continued to grow at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Held the third Thursday of the month, the event offers a mix of local food trucks and businesses that rotate each month.
This week, two new trucks join six returning vendors for an evening of food options.
Longtime vendor La Margherita by Zepeda's will serve up stone-fire pizzas.
Keep yourself caffeinated with beverages from Western Woodlands Espresso Bar Co.
Tacos Chewi, serving Mexican favorites as well as baked potatoes, chile relleno burritos, quesabirria and more.
Tailored Burgers offers an Indian fusion menu with options like chicken tandoori tacos, Indian fusion burgers and sandwiches.
Pupusas La Salvadorena will offer griddle cakes stuffed with a variety of options such as asada, chicken, shrimp, cheese, beans, revueltas (cheese, refried beans and pork), ayote (squash) and loroco (an herb).
Babmokja, which you may have seen recently serving lunch at The Brickyard downtown, will be serving Korean barbecue street food including Korean corn dogs fried in a sweet and savory batter.
Mariscos El Coral serves seafood dishes in the style of Nayarit, Mexico, with ceviche and mixta tostadas, shrimp cocktail and more.
The Friends of the Kern County Fair sells beer and vendors sell soft drinks and other specialty beverages.
End on a sweet note with fried desserts from Churros Sabor Tapatio.
Admission and parking are free for these nights, which are held from 5 to 9 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.