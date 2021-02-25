To round out a month of love — because isn't that what February's all about? — treat your sweetheart or yourself to a special pairing at Tlo Wines.
This week is your last chance to enjoy either a collection of curated desserts or chocolates paired with Tlo's wines.
The chocolate pairing features confections made by Le Cordon Bleu pastry chef Yana Todorova of Todorovi Boutique Desserts. A pink chocolate heart is served with chardonnay, a crunchy chocolate bar goes with cabernet sauvignon, a milk chocolate heart pairs with a reserve syrah and a chocolate truffle with walnuts is served with a reserve malbec. An olive oil caramel chocolate bon bon is a bonus treat that can be enjoyed with any of the wines.
Desserts from local business Taste Bakery make up the other pairings with the following combinations: rosé with an lemon Italiano cookie, roussanne with a dark chocolate cake ball coated in white chocolate with orange zest, petite sirah with a double chocolate chip Oreo cookie and late harvest muscat with a brown butter sugar cookie with tangerine and marcona almond.
Each pairing is $30 and must be reserved in advance by calling 864-7086 or at tlowines.com.
Pairings are available from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Tlo Wines Tasting Room, 1212 18th St.