Nuts for locally sourced food? Enjoy almond dinner at The Kitchen

Almond lovers looking for a satisfying locally sourced meal need look no further than The Kitchen, which is hosting a dinner Friday with a local almond grower.

Along with being the executive director of the Water Association of Kern County, Jenny Holterman is also known as Almond Girl Jenny, selling almonds from her family's farm near Wasco and Shafter.

