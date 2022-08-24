Nuts for locally sourced food? Enjoy almond dinner at The Kitchen

Almond lovers looking for a satisfying locally sourced meal need look no further than The Kitchen, which is hosting a dinner Friday with a local almond grower.
Along with being the executive director of the Water Association of Kern County, Jenny Holterman is also known as Almond Girl Jenny, selling almonds from her family's farm near Wasco and Shafter.
This Meet Your Grower dinner is the second time Holterman has teamed with The Kitchen, which works with local purveyors and produce to curate menu and wine pairings themed around a particular food or wine varietal.
Holterman said she enjoys the discussions that are sparked by a locally sourced meal.
"It is so fun to meet with members of our community who value local food and appreciate connections as well," she wrote in an email. "The conversations and questions that come from the attendees are so amazing. I love being able to share about our family farm and what we do every day to care and tend to our land."
Chef Richard Yoshimura said these dinners help connect the community to local growers.
"Once the guests hear their story and their philosophy, it creates a better sense of connection and local pride," he wrote in an email.
Yoshimura developed Friday's menu focused on almonds and said he didn't want to add the nuts haphazardly.
Dinner will consist of four courses: ajo blanco (white gazpacho) with chilled shrimp and sliced almonds; endive salad with candied almonds, Gorgonzola, dates and a champagne vinaigrette; Moroccan spiced beef with saffron rice and toasted almonds; and an almond frangipane tart with figs.
The chef said he is especially taken with the salad, noting, "There are textural and flavor contrasts that make this simple dish fun."
Holterman will be excited to experience the menu for the first time along with the guests.
"Richard does a great job creating amazing dishes with our almonds," she wrote. "We are honored he chooses our almonds to highlight his meals. It is so cool to watch him create such amazingly delicious meals with our almonds."
The farmer also enjoys almonds fresh off the tree or incorporated into granola, on top of yogurt or ice cream. (Holterman sells her almonds at almondgirl.com as well as locations in Shafter and delivers to Bakersfield.)
Holterman is a fourth-generation farmer — locally through her husband's family and the Chico area where her family grows almonds and walnuts —so it's no surprise she is a champion of shopping local.
"Eating local is so important to our community. You are supporting a fellow member of your community when you buy local, but you are also supporting a family."
"Eating local is also the best and healthiest way to eat," she wrote. "You are eating the food at the peak of its ripeness and the freshest you can get. Local food doesn’t have long transportation channels, month-long trips on a boat, produce picked before it's ripe so it can make it to your grocery store!
"Buy what’s in season and enjoy the delicious fruit fresh from the farmers near you!"
After Friday's dinner, which has in-person and to-go options, The Kitchen will offer a hands-on cooking class on Sept. 2, chef's tasting menu, based on current produce, on Sept. 9; and another Meet Your Grower dinner on Sept. 16 with 16-year-old entrepreneur Sarah Celine Pursel of Ayden's Eggs.
Those who want to enjoy more local produce and the people who grow and work with it are welcome to attend, Yoshimura said.
"Come check us out and enjoy an interactive dining experience."
