Proving that a love of Mexican food and desire to not consume animal products are not mutually exclusive, there are some tasty options making the news this week in Bakersfield. Guapo's Tacos, which has been selling plant-based street tacos, burritos and more off of White Lane, is now bringing its food truck downtown. And Los Angeles-based Cena Vegan will show off its own street taco skills as part of a health fair Saturday at Lassen's, which sells the plant-based proteins.
Guapo's Tacos, like its sister business Shake N' Buns, has served those looking for convenient plant-based food without sacrificing any of the flavor. For those who work or live closer to downtown than southwest Bakersfield, their options have increased. Starting this week, Guapo's food truck, which is also uses for catering jobs, is parking in the lot at 21st and H streets, where the Pita Paradise Food Truck parks later in the week.
It will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the downtown spot. If the crowd this Tuesday was any indication, there will be quite the demand for the Mexican food that includes classics like street tacos, burritos, tortas and quesadillas as well as specialty options like the Cali burrito (with sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, french fries and choice of protein) and the Guapo fries, topped with cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa and cheese. Vegans can get all the aforementioned options with the substitution of vegan cheese, sour cream and, in the case of the fries, "not-cho cheese." (There are also not-chos as well as nachos as their own dishes.)
The vegan Cali burrito is completely satisfying and their soyrizo is among the best served in Bakersfield. Check out Guapo's at iloveguapos.com.
Those who want to save some bucks and cook at home can check out Cena Vegan, which specializes in plant-based meats sold in 1-pound bags.
Along with being sold in stores throughout California, like Lassen's Natural Foods and Vitamins, Cena Vegan operates pop-ups in the Los Angeles area, with more than 54,000 loyal followers on social media and being selected “Best Vegan Food-Truck/Pop-Up” by VegOut Media in 2017. Its products are also served in restaurants around the country.
The company will offer free samples of its plant-based products, including carne asada, pollo asado, al pastor and gluten-free barbacoa, during Lassen's Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also sell tacos ($3 each or three for $8). Attendees can also take advantage of a $1 discount on Cena products purchased at the store (while supplies last).
Other vendors and groups will participate in the fair including Califia Farms, Smart Chicken, Organic Pastures Dairy Co., Health-Ade Kombucha and California Living Museum, who will be set up inside the store and the parking lot. There will also be raffles and other activities at the fair at the store, 4308 California Ave. Call 324-6990 for more information.
