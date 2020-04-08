Easter Sunday is traditionally a time to celebrate with loved ones. Although the gatherings will have to wait, the Sunday feast does not.
The following restaurants and businesses are offering something special for this weekend. But remember most others already are offering family meals in case your favorite is not on this list.
Some Bunny Loves You Basket: A number of local businesses teamed for a special basket ($100 plus tax) that includes: two bottles of sparkling wine from Wine Me Up, which also designed the packaging; Easter cookie assortment and a blondie from Cornerstone Bakery; 32-ounce jar of homemade marinara sauce with organic pasta and $5 gift certificate from Locale Farm to Table Eatery; 8-ounce jar of local honey from Fachin Bees; and fresh spring tulips from White Oaks Florist. Supplies are limited and must be prepurchased before Saturday from Wine Me Up at 588-8556. Pickup is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the shop, 3900 Coffee Road, No. 2. Delivery option available; inquire when ordering.
Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery (955 Oak St.): The restaurant has a la carte items that must be preordered for pickup Sunday. Options are three 12-ounce tri-tip steaks ($25), full rack of ribs ($18), 10 pieces of garlic toast ($9), hot links ($8 for four), wings ($22 for 20), chili ($15 for 32 ounces) and trays of mac and cheese ($20), pecan apple salad ($12), mashed potatoes ($12), sauteed veggies ($12), pulled pork ($24) and chicken fajitas ($25). Full menu also is available for Easter preorder. Call 322-4283.
Broken Yolk Cafe (3300 Buena Vista Road): Curbside pickup available at both locations. Menu at the): The Easter Brunch Family Pack ($39.99) feeds four to five with pancakes, ham steak, hash browns, blueberry muffins, scrambled eggs, one bottle of champagne and juice. You must call the restaurant at 695-9655 to order for pickup Sunday.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (1534 19th St., Suite 100): Open 3:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday offering the full menu and two Easter Basket Meal Deals. One ($60) feeds four to six with a chicken potsticker appetizer, asparagus shrimp, Mongolian beef, cashew chicken and fried rice along with a choice of drunken noodle, chow mein or Thai garlic spaghetti, and a rockslide brownie with caramel and pecans for dessert. The deluxe ($99) comes with a shrimp tempura appetizer, mixed green salad with miso dressing, deluxe vegetable medley and Mongolian chicken with choice of pineapple fried rice, drunken noodle or Thai garlic spaghetti, and an entree of two prime New York steaks (upgrade to rib-eyes for $5). Dessert is assorted mini cake truffles. Add Austin Hope cabernet to either meal for $30. Prepay meal order and receive a gift card to use on a later purchase. Sides, which serve four to six, also are available to go for $35 with choice of drunken noodle, pad Thai, fried rice or chow mein. Preorder by Saturday. Call 325-1234.
Cowboy Chicken (5620 California Ave., Suite A): Discounted family meal ($20) of chicken for four, including homestyle and Southwest, on Sunday. The restaurant also is offering a $5 discount on its chicken-for-six and enchiladas-for-four meals on Sunday. Call 479-7606 or visit cowboychicken.com to order for Sunday.
The Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Meals ($13.95 per person) come with choice of spiral ham with signature glaze, roasted turkey breast or combination of two along with two sides, choosing from scalloped potatoes, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, or fresh green beans sauteed with mushrooms, onions and bacon. All dinners come with a Pyrenees roll and slice of carrot cake. Preorder encouraged but some meals will be available to order on Sunday. Call 833-9998 to order.
Dot x Ott (930 18th St.): The downtown spot is offering its first family-style Easter Sunday feast ($44.95, serves two). Customers choose an entree (pistachio-and-herb-crusted lamb, roasted chicken or orange-glazed salmon), salad (house Caesar or roasted beet and strawberry), side (lemon oregano asparagus, honey lime roasted beets, or spicy maple carrots and pea shoots) and specialty (kohlrabi au gratin, twice-baked potatoes, chilaquiles, eggs Benedict or waffle bar). You can add additional servings of the entrees ($25-$65) or other menu items ($20-$50). Call 324-7112 to order for pickup Sunday.
Honey Baked Ham (4625 Ming Ave.): Pick up ham, turkey breast, whole turkey, prime rib and sides to go from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Saturday. Call 831-1699 or visit shophoneybaked.com/res to order.
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse (3580 Rosedale Highway): Prime rib, comes with creamy horseradish, au jus and choice of one side dish (mashed garlic potatoes, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables in garlic butter, rice pilaf or corn on the cob. Whole prime rib ($230) feeds 10 to 12 people; half order ($112) feeds four to six. Pickup is from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. Call 328-0580 or email hh@hungryhuntersteakhouse.com to order.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): The Easter "quarantine style" family meal ($89.95) comes with a half prime rib, horseradish and au jus that serves four to six, along with mashed potatoes and gravy, Basque green beans, beans, salsa and butter. Add ice cream pie ($24), cookies ($10 per dozen), mimosa bar ($35 for two bottles of sparkling wine, orange juice, cranberry juice and fresh berries) or additional ready-to-bake prime rib (priced by weight). Easter meals must be ordered by today. The steakhouse also is offering Easter baskets for children ($25-$50) with assorted candies, crafts and toys, and ones for adults ($120), aka quarantine baskets, with a roll of toilet paper, Tylenol, bottled water, two masks, rubber gloves, Wet Wipes, candy, bottle of KC's personal whiskey, sunglasses, and assorted brand shirts and goodies. Call 322-9910 to order.
Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): Order a three-course dinner ($100), which feeds four to five people. Choose one entree (lasagna Bolognese, Florentine chicken penne or Italian meatloaf; upgrade to braised lamb shank for $25 more), two sides (mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccolini or spinach, and sun-dried tomato pasta) and dessert (chocolate cake, tiramisu or cheesecake). Customers can also add on a green or Caesar salad ($16), caprese salad ($24) or toasted cheese ravioli ($15). Family-size lasagna Bolognese ($65), which serves eight to 10 and can be reheated at home, also is available. Call 588-2277 or visit macaronigrill.com/easter to order.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave.): The Ham Dinner Family Meal ($49.99, serves four) includes oven-roasted ham, glaze, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, and choice of a whole pie, including options such as fresh strawberry and lemon meringue. Individual ham dinners ($13.99) also are available with cornbread swapped in for pie. If brunch is your meal, order a 9-inch quiche ($14.79) with choice of ham, bacon or vegetable. All Easter meals must be preordered by calling 327-0477.
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave): Order ahead from the holiday catering menu by 7 p.m. today. Call 861-1130 or email info@moocreamery.com. Pickup is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Brunch items include varieties of quiche ($32), frittata, including a crustless option ($30), baked chilaquiles ($26, add roasted chicken for $8-$14) and baked French toast ($13). Other savory options include cheese and charcuterie platter with Baker's Outpost bread ($90, serves 20-25), deviled eggs with radishes and chives ($15 per dozen), citrus-roasted Brussels sprouts ($15), brioche dinner rolls ($6 per half-dozen), baked mac and cheese ($24-$32), and roasted vegetables for butternut squash, carrots, baby turnips and fennel ($16). Desserts are Key lime pie ($28), chocolate cream pie ($32), spring fruit crisp ($38), carrot cupcakes with cream cheese frosting ($3 or $32 per dozen), blueberry cream cheese or chocolate chunk bread pudding ($13-$28), sticky toffee pudding ($12-$26), and ice cream ($14 per quart) and sauces ($8.50-$14). Full menu at moocreamery.com/catering.
Mossman's Westchester (1819 30th St.): Easter family dinner ($49.95 plus tax) includes baked ham for four with family-recipe citrus orange sauce, Mossman's original heavenly potatoes, Napa Valley salad with homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing and six rolls with real butter. Customers can add green beans with bacon, tomato and onions ($8.95), four stuffed chicken breasts with supreme sauce ($19.50), and peach cobbler ($17.50). Order for pickup Saturday to reheat or get it hot and ready on Sunday. Call 325-2287 to order.
New Vintage Grill (9901 Hageman Road): Easter Sunday Family Brunch Pack ($30) serves five to six with a dozen scrambled eggs, family-style large fresh fruit, large order of country potatoes, four large cappuccino chocolate chip muffins, pound of cooked thick-cut bacon and a bottle of champagne. Must be preordered by 5 p.m. Friday with pickup at 8 or 9 a.m. Sunday. Call 829-6814 to order.
Original Roadhouse Grill (8490 Rosedale Highway): Prime rib dinner ($22.95 for 10 ounces, $26.99 for 16 ounces) comes with two side dishes and fresh rolls. Must be ordered Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday pickup. Call 587-8039 to order.
Tahoe Joe's (9000 Ming Ave.): Easter to-go pack ($129.99, feeds 10; $59.99, feeds five to six) includes orange honey-glazed ham, mountain mashers and gravy, Blue Lake green beans, macaroni and cheese, sourdough rolls. Desserts for the large pack are a candied walnut and apple pie and lemon poppy seed bundt cake; smaller pack includes a pie of your choice. Call 664-7750 to order.
Texas Roadhouse (3202 Ming Ave.): Easter prime rib dinner special ($99 plus tax), which serves 10, includes 6 pounds of ready-to-cook prime rib, mashed potatoes, vegetables with lemon pepper butter and two dozen ready-to-bake rolls with honey cinnamon butter. Package comes with marinade, baking and reheating instructions. First 50 orders come with 50 prefilled Easter eggs. Available Friday through Sunday. Email orders to bakersfieldca@texasroadhouse.com.
