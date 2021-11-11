New Takis items get test run at Bakersfield Del Taco locations

Bakersfield has been a test market for a number of fast food trial runs including Wienerschnitzel veggie dogs, vegan crab-free cakes and fish-free fillets at Long John Silver's, McDonald’s "Create Your Own Taste" kiosks and the PARTY by Taco Bell pilot program.
Right now, two other chains are gauging our interest in fresh fare.
Del Taco has partnered with Takis to incorporate the popular spicy rolled tortilla chips brand's chili pepper and lime-flavored Fuego flavor into new menu items.
Options start off simple, with the Takis double Del cheeseburger and Takis grilled chicken burrito both adding the chips as an ingredient to the existing dishes.
Those feeling a bit adventurous can order the Takis roller, featuring Takis Fuego chips rolled up in a flour tortilla with seasoned beef, creamy ranch sauce and freshly grated cheddar cheese, or the loaded Takis, which tops the chips with seasoned beef, savory secret sauce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro, diced onions and sour cream.
The limited-time-only test items are being offered at five Del Tacos in town: 2663 Mount Vernon Ave., 8270 Rosedale Highway, 4250 Ming Ave., 2315 Eye St. and 11409 Stockdale Highway.
If those Takis are too spicy for you, perhaps the test dishes at Carls's Jr.'s will be more your speed.
The burger chain unveiled a candied bacon lineup of items highlighting applewood-smoked candied bacon that's made in house, coating the strips of meat with caramelized brown sugar and pepper.
Start your day with a candied bacon biscuit with fried egg, topping a buttermilk biscuit with the candied bacon, American cheese and a freshly cracked fried egg.
Later in the day, order a candied bacon Angus thickburger, which adds four strips of crispy bacon atop a charbroiled 100% Angus beef patty along with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mild garlic mayo, all served on a toasted potato bun.
Those just focused on the protein can pick up a candied bacon snack pack, offered as a side dish.
Along with all Bakersfield locations, the bacon items are being tested at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations in Champaign-Springfield, Ill., and Dothan, Ala.