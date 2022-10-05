New owner, but it will be biscuits as usual at Milt's

On Saturday, a new owner took over Milt’s Coffee Shop after nearly six decades as a family-run business. Luckily, the longtime business is still in good hands with Roger Coughenour, who owns the Old River Grill chain.
Discussing the restaurant on Monday, Coughenour was quick to address the biggest concern gnawing at longtime diners.
"What the people really want to know is if the food is going to change. The food and the staff are exactly what make Milt’s special and we intend to keep it special."
The restaurateur speaks from firsthand experience, having got his start at the restaurant under founder Milton "Milt" Huggs.
"Milt's has always been special to me. It's the first place I worked after high school. I worked the graveyard shift and it was the first cooking job that I had. It's always been the place I wanted to create."
Coughenour also worked for Milt's son, Mark Huggs, at 24th Street Cafe. The two remained friends and colleagues as Coughenour opened the first Old River Grill in 2013, adding two more in 2018 and last year at The Marketplace.
Both Coughenour and Huggs agreed that the question of whether Huggs would ever sell the Knudsen Drive coffee shop came up in their conversations over the years.
"He’s always asked, 'Are you ready to sell Milt’s?'" Huggs said of his friend, who reached out again a couple of months ago at what ended up being a fortuitous moment.
"I've been going there for almost 60 years and have worked it solid for 40. It wasn't that I knew that I was really going to do it (sell). I thought it might be a good time to focus on one thing and give Roger a chance at it."
For Huggs, the idea of selling the business his parents started was not something he would consider for anyone who wasn't invested in the community.
"I'm leaving my father's legacy and namesake and something I've done my whole life. ... I know that he will continue to do it right. I think he'll do a really good job."
Milt's opened in 1964 on Veterans Day, run by Milt and his wife, Doris. (The pair would later go on to open the Ranch Inn and Iron Horse Restaurant.)
Mark Huggs recalled, "We built that restaurant when I was 6," Mark Huggs said. "I had an apron on when I was 6 years old, standing in the back making biscuits. I spent all my teenage years working it. I enjoyed it so much I eventually went to chef’s school. I really loved being in the restaurant business."
Huggs opened 24th Street Cafe in 1987 but also stayed involved with Milt's, eventually buying his father out in 2005.
"He still showed up every day," Huggs said of his father post-"retirement." "His office was in the back. He enjoyed all of the workers. He didn't have to do anything except to just enjoy life."
The elder Huggs died in 2018 and his son carried on the tradition with many of the employees who had worked at the restaurant for decades.
Although the sale has been in the works for a couple of months, the emotional weight of it didn't hit Huggs until this weekend.
"It didn't affect me until the last couple of days. Last Saturday morning I was there at 5 in the morning and I shook hands with Nolberto (Munoz), who is my chef, and I walked out of the kitchen and that was it. That's when I knew."
Huggs, whose 93-year-old mother still comes in for lunch daily at 24th Street Cafe, said he's ready to focus on his downtown spot.
"I think we’ll just continue to do what we do best: Work really hard and just make excellent meals."
At Milt's, Coughenour knows he has expectations to meet with regulars making sure it's business as usual.
Along with the seasoned staff, the restaurateur said diners can count on the dishes they remember and love to stay the same, including the chicken-fried steak, meatloaf and biscuits and gravy.
"I love Milt’s biscuits and gravy," Coughenour said. "I love Old River Grill’s, too, but they're not the same."
"There's room in this world for a variety of opinions and tastes."
He's also leaving the monthly specials, often pulled from the pages of Bon Appetit or Food Network Magazine, up to Milt's kitchen staff.
Relying on his strong management teams at his three other restaurants, Coughenour said he's focusing his time on Milt's, only making small changes like staying open until 10 p.m.
The strategy is to "learn and assess," get to know the customers and determine how to best meet their needs, Coughenour said.
"Our plan is not to bring Old River Grill to Milt's. They are a distinctive, different brand."
Although he sees room for what he calls "organic in-house growth," the new owner understands the desire diners have for Milt's to stay the place they have come to know and love.
"I'm very open to that message. I hope that seeing me here and seeing me work with folks that (they know) I'm here to preserve Milt’s, not wipe it off the map."