You can smell the curry from halfway across the parking lot. Yes, that's a good thing.
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar opened Wednesday in west Bakersfield, at 10650 Stockdale Highway, Suite 100, a few doors east of Nordstrom Rack.
Kulraj Dhillon and Jagdip Singh, members of the ownership team, welcomed guests to an opening-day buffet lunch that had too many options to list here. Chicken tiki masala, chicken curry, aloot tiki, kabab and bone-in goat were among the offerings.
The staff was welcoming, the atmosphere elegant and modern.
Viceroy, locally owned, is open from 10 a.m. until 11p.m., offering the lunch buffet, evening a la carte and weekend brunch. Entrees are mostly in the $11 to $17 range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.