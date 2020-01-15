Street food before beer, never fear. Beer before street food, watch your attitude. That's just a friendly consideration before heading to Saturday's first-ever Bakersfield Street Food & Craft Beer Festival.
Since the gathering at Stramler Park promises unlimited samplings of beer, cider and hard seltzer, it's key to drink responsibly and respect your fellow festivalgoer.
There was no final beverage vendor list as of press time but those posted on the event's Facebook page include Temblor Brewing Co., Tioga Sequoia, Modern Times Beer, Firestone Walker, Full Circle, New Belgium, Founders, Golden Road, Lagunitas, SLO Brew, 21st Amendment, Figueroa Mountain, Barley Forge, Hop Valley, Chihuahua Cerveza and Ace Premium Craft Cider.
It appears the festival was first billed as a barbecue event, which makes sense given the posted vendors, which, again, is not a complete list.
Possibly of greatest interest to attendees is PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ. The restaurant was just named on Yelp's list of America’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020 (It came in at No. 14.)
Since the list came out, PorkChop & Bubba's has, more days than not, sold out of meats by the afternoon at its H Street shop. We're talking up to 1,000 pounds of meat in a day. That is some impressive ’cue.
Also selling — and note "selling" because although the beer is free with admission the food is not — on Saturday will be Rogers Strong Smoke ’N’ BBQ, which locals may know from events such as the recent Christmas Wonderland as well as selling outside of Bakersfield Beer Co.
Hungry Hog is another vendor scheduled for Saturday and will offer loaded baked potatoes and loaded nachos with your choice of slow-smoked brisket or pulled pork.
Pescatarians or seafood lovers will also be happy to check out Crabby's Crab Cakes and Seafood Delights, which will serve crabcakes, fish tacos, shrimp dishes and more.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Ben & Jerry's will also have food for sale.
The festival runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Stramler Park. VIPs enjoy early admission at noon.
