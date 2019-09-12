Bakersfield got a little bit more Fat with the opening of Fatburger in northeast Bakersfield. The popular Hollywood burger chain opened its first Bakersfield location at Oswell and Bernard streets in a small shopping center also home to a Wingstop.
The long-awaited location enters a competitive local burger market that includes chains Five Guys, In-N-Out, The Habit Burger Grill and many local spots such as Country Boy Drive In, Juicy Burger and Happy Jack's Pie 'n Burger.
At Fatburger, guests can choose from five burger sizes — from the sixth of a pound baby to the 1.5-pound triple king — served with "the works" (lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish). Add-ons include bacon, onion rings, cheese and egg. The chain also serves a turkey burger, chicken sandwich, veggie burger and bun-less skinny burger for those seeking variety.
On the side, choose from fat or skinny fries, crinkle-cut sweet potato fries or onion rings. Wash it all down with a milkshake, including the exclusive Maui banana flavor.
From a simple burger stand, Fatburger as it is known today began in 1952 with founder Lovie Yancey in Los Angeles. The restaurateur served up custom-ordered burgers to the likes of Redd Foxx and Ray Charles among others. In the 1990s, the popular burger spot started to franchise with locations popping up first across Southern California then North America and the world, with locations in Dubai, Bejing and beyond.
“We are always looking to expand our footprint in our home market of Southern California and with this new location in Bakersfield we can continue to reach more of our fans,” Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands, said in a news release. “We can't wait to introduce our incredible custom burgers, fries and shakes to customers in Bakersfield for them to experience the unique made-to-order quality and taste of a Fatburger.”
The new Fatburger location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 2600 Oswell St., Suite F.
For more information visit fatburger.com.
