People are enjoying a lot more movies at home these days but something is missing: movie theater popcorn. Maya Cinemas is aiming to improve your safer-at-home viewing experience with concessions for pickup.
Starting Wednesday, all Maya Cinemas locations, including Bakersfield and Delano, will begin offering no-contact pickup of popcorn and other treats on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
"Movie theater popcorn cannot be replicated at home, much like the big screen experience," Doug Hawkins, vice president of food and beverage/purchasing, wrote in an email. "We’ll be back on the big screen soon, we just hope we can help people enjoy our home cooking while they weather the storm in their homes."
To pre-order, customers will call the theater (636-0484 for Bakersfield, 621-2659 for Delano) from 9 a.m. to noon on distribution days. Payment will be made over the phone with a credit or debit card. They will be given a scheduled pickup time that day between 2 to 5 p.m. (all pickups will be scheduled at least 15 minutes apart to maintain social distancing guidelines).
Customers will check in at the box office to confirm their pickup, then an employee will bring out the order to a table outside the front doors for no-contact pickup.
"This is another measure to eliminate any touch or contact points at distribution," Hawkins said. "We are committed to the safety of our team and our customers above all else."
Offers include a two-gallon resealable bag of fresh-popped popcorn along with a choice of two large-size candies for $12. There are 14 candy options, including M&M’s, Skittles, Starburst and Reece’s Pieces. Dasani bottled water and Kernel Season’s Popcorn Seasonings (in five flavors) will also be sold. Other pre-packaged options may be available based on location, Hawkins said.
The deal will continue until the theaters are able to reopen in the summer, Hawkins said. Other updates will be posted on Maya's website mayacinemas.com.
There is also an online scavenger hunt being held with prizes including free movies for a year or a family fourpack of movie passes. Players must download Maya's free app and sign up to be a Maya Rewards member to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.