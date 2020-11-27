If you have been missing the Karmel Korn from the fair, here's a special treat for you. Just in time for the holidays, the Mill Creek Christian Church Crew made 10 batches of the Karmel Korn and are ready to share.
The delicious caramel-coated popcorn that everyone has been missing since the fair was canceled will be for sale each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Christmas or until supplies run out. It's sealed in bags, and still only $4. Ladies at the church have also been making Christmas masks, which will be also available for sale.
The crew, which is already using safety precautions, has added a new contactless way to buy the treats and masks using the COVID guidelines. Come by the church, 1660 S St., and drive to the parking lot off 17th. We'll be in the kitchen. Drive to the first door and pay and then to the second door to get your Karmel Korn.
If you can't get to the church, call the office at 327-1673, and some of Santa's elves can deliver your bags at your convenience. We'll see you soon and we'll be back in our booth at the Kern County Fair next year.
Happy holidays and, as Tiny Tim would say, "God bless us every one!"
— Mill Creek Christian Church news release