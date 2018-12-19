Surf's up as the Hawaiian wave continues to spread in Bakersfield just in time for Christmas. The second Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens Thursday in the Rosedale Village shopping center, which is also home to Studio Movie Grill, Five Guys and Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.
Festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m. followed by a raffle. Tickets will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with 25 winners selected at noon and another 25 at 1 p.m. Winners must be present to win.
Hawaiian dancers will also perform and guests can enjoy a buy one, get one free for all food items from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the restaurant, 2665 Calloway Drive, Suite 208.
Opened in 2002 with a restaurant off Santa Monica Boulevard, the chain started by brothers Joe and Josh Liang has expanded throughout California and Arizona. This is the 77th location for the restaurants specializing in traditional plate lunches and other Hawaiian-inspired foods. Its first Bakersfield restaurant (2630 Mount Vernon Ave, Suite #300) opened in September. A third location at 1300 Easton Drive (last home to Carrows) is still in the works.
For more information, visit onohawaiianbbq.com.
