Those are the front lines will be "lovin' it" when it comes to meals for the next two weeks. Starting Wednesday, McDonald's is offering free Thank You Meals for health care workers and first responders.
As a thank you for those serving in essential roles in health care as well as police officers, firefighters and paramedics, the chain is offering a free meal that will be available via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5.
“We are thrilled to provide our neighbors on the front lines of this crisis with a free Thank You Meal to let them know how appreciated they are,” said Maryann Paciullo, a Bakersfield McDonald’s owner/operator, said in a news release.
“As local business owners, we know how important our communities are and we are happy to support them in any way we can," said Paciullo, who also donated food to several local charities this week.
Each Thank You Meal features a choice of sandwiches, beverage and a side dish, along with a note of appreciation, all served in a Happy Meal box. For breakfast, there is a choice of Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. Lunch and dinner options include choice of double cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. Breakfast meals come with a hash brown, other meals include a small order of french fries. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee.
The offer runs Wednesday through May 5. To redeem, those eligible need only show their work ID or badge to receive the meal. The limit is one free meal per person per day. Menu options may vary by restaurant. Visit McDonalds.com for more details.
Nice gesture, but a grease-induced stroke isn't necessarily a better option to COVID-19...
