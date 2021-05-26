Market watch: Elements Venue has a Foodie event for whole family

Those looking for more events to get out with the family — and skip cooking or takeout at home — have a new option with the Foodie Farmers Market at Elements Venue.
More about the foodie than the farm side, this monthly event, which takes place on the last Thursday of the month, offers attendees a chance to enjoy a meal or snacks outside and listen to live music.
"It's a way to get back into the rhythm of things in a social environment," said Elements Venue owner Manuel Gutierrez. "It's smaller so they don't have to worry about it being too congested and it's family-oriented."
This is the third event and it has steadily grown.
"The first one was 50 people, then 80. This time we're hoping to hit 100."
He said he modeled the local event after the weekly street market in San Luis Obispo.
"This is a smaller scale but that's what I was trying to do. People bring their lawn chairs, sit by the trees and listen to music, enjoy the food and the drinks and the ambiance it provides."
Although the market is mostly outdoors, Gutierrez said people can also sit inside the event space. He hopes to move it primarily inside next month if they get the green light on new gathering guidelines.
This month's food lineup includes Philly cheesesteaks from Elements Venue, which Gutierrez prepares on the grill; Nov's Soul Spot, serving ribs, pulled pork and fish; a taco station from Homie’s Tacos; Mexican street corn from Mr. Elote; and a variety of agua frescas.
The evening will also feature a performance by the all-female trio Las Caliope.
"These three girls perform a variety of Spanish and English songs with mariachi instruments," Gutierrez said. "They're kind of blowing up here."
Foodie Farmers Market is held from 5 to 9 p.m. the last Thursday of the month at Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave., Suite H. For more information, call 301-4681 or visit facebook.com/ElementsVenue.