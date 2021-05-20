Make a splash with Del Taco's crunchtada pool floatie

Del Taco wants to get you summer ready with its latest swag promoting its new menu item crunchtadas.
The chain has billed the menu item as a way to fill the void left by the loss of the Mexican pizza off Taco Bell's menu but has gone a step further by creating limited-edition pool floaties in the shape of the crunchy dish.
This large pool accessory will be available on Del Taco's webstore starting at 9 a.m. Monday. The chain expects it will sell out quickly despite the $49 price tag because who can put a price on cool?
The floatie and other Del Taco-branded merchandise are sold at deltacowebstore.com.
Want to know more about crunchtadas? The item is offered in three styles: the crunchtada tostada, a dollar-menu option topping the the wavy, crunchy corn shell slow-cooked beans, signature tangy salsa casera, crisp lettuce and freshly grated cheddar cheese; the queso beef crunchtada, topped with the same scratch-made beans, seasoned beef, creamy queso blanco, cheddar cheese and chopped fresh diced tomatoes; and the chicken guacamole crunchtada, which has beans, grilled marinated chicken, creamy ranch sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh house-made guacamole.