Love never dies and neither do the incoming deals for Valentine's Day. We've run a couple of articles in the lead-up to the holiday but for those last-minute lovebirds, here are a few more suggestions.
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar (1534 19th St.): Just like the fine jewelry your sweetheart might be eyeing, the restaurant's holiday dinners are listed as precious metals. Silver ($48) includes a spring mix salad with champagne vinaigrette dressing, chicken gyoza, mango chicken, asparagus with shrimp, fried rice and salted caramel cake. Gold ($65) features the same salad along with shrimp tempura, pepper steak, Brussels sprouts with shiitake mushrooms, fried rice and chocolate molten lava cake. Platinum ($88) goes the most decadent with Thai shrimp ceviche, lobster bisque, 18-ounce rib-eye steak, cod filet with savory sauce, Brussels sprouts with shiitake mushrooms, fried rice and creme brulee cheesecake. The restaurant is also offering specials on select wine and 25 percent off cocktails. Call 325-1234 to make reservations for Sunday.
P.F. Chang’s (10700 Stockdale Highway): The prix fixe menu includes choice of appetizer (Chang's lettuce wraps, dynamite shrimp or dumplings), soup and entree (Korean bulgogi steak, oolong Chilean sea bass, miso-glazed salmon, Mongolian beef, Peking duck, or salt and pepper prawns). For dessert, choose between New York-style cheesecake or the great wall of chocolate six-layer cake. Cost is $50 per person, and the offer is available today through Sunday. Call 664-8100 or visit pfchangs.com to make reservations.
Social House Kitchen & Bar (9440 Hageman Road): The northwest restaurant is serving its holiday dinner on Saturday. The Valentine's meal for two ($100 per couple) includes a starter of fresh-baked bread with brie and pear compote, citrus and fennel salad, choice of entree (seared duck breast, half of a roasted chicken or braised short rib) with complementary sides. Dessert is chocolate cake with milk and dark chocolate mousse, peanut butter cream, salted caramel sauce, candied peanuts and ice cream. Visit facebook.com/SocialHouse661 for more details and call 615-3738 to make reservations.
Tiki-Ko (1919 K St.): Still billing itself as Bakersfield's "most inconvenient liquor store," the downtown bar is serving up a romantic drink this weekend. The Love Potion 1919 ($15) serves two with an easily sippable blend of pineapple, lime, orange peel syrup, vodka and banana rum that changes color (with the aid of butterfly pea flower tea). Order yours at tiki-ko.com.
Eureka! (10520 W. Stockdale Highway): Speaking of specialty cocktails, Eureka! has brought back its Young and in Love, which is made of vodka, elderflower, St. George raspberry liqueur, blood orange shrub and lemon. The takeout version ($30) serves four or order it for dine-in service. The drink is available now through Feb. 23.
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road, Suite 100): The restaurant is serving a four-course dinner for two ($90) with mushroom risotto balls, harvest salad, 10-ounce Angus filets with two 6-ounce cold water lobster tails served with grilled asparagus and skillet mashed potatoes and creme brulee for dessert. Call 247-0000 to make reservations.
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): Like many pizza chains, the restaurant is offering a heart-shaped pizza but has made it part of a “Sweet Deal for Two” promotion ($35) that is available for dine-in or takeout, although the menus vary.
For dine-in guests, they can choose an appetizer (spinach artichoke dip, Mexican street corn, or white corn guacamole and chips) and two entrées from full-size salads (Thai crunch, original barbecue chicken chopped salad or Santa Fe power bowl), pizzas (original barbecue chicken, Hawaiian, mushroom pepperoni sausage, or five cheese and fresh tomato) and pastas (garlic cream fettuccine with chicken, chicken tequila fettuccine or bolognese spaghetti). For dessert, there is a choice of red velvet cake, Key lime pie or butter cake.
Takeout packages consist of Classic Lovers, with spinach artichoke dip, original barbecue chicken pizza, garlic cream fettuccine with chicken and butter cake for dessert; Adventure Lovers with Mexican street corn appetizer, chicken tequila fettuccine, Sicilian pizza and red velvet cake; or Veggie Lovers with white corn guacamole appetizer, tomato basil spaghetti, Margherita pizza and Key lime pie.
Offers are available now through Sunday. Order at cpk.com or visit the restaurant to dine in.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (10750 Rosedale Highway): Pick up the Valentine's Day Bundle for Two ($59.95) that includes a choice of appetizer (spinach and artichoke dip, honey Sriracha Brussels sprouts or mozzarella sticks), two entrees (shrimp scampi pasta, BJ's classic rib-eye, Parmesan-crusted chicken or fresh Atlantic salmon) and a Pizookie (choice of chocolate chunk, sugar cookie or cookies ’n’ cream). Select bottles of wine can be added for $10-$15. The offer is good for takeout or delivery through Sunday. Order through the mobile app or online at bjsrestaurants.com/valentines-bundle.