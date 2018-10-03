It’s that time of year again to go Greek in Bakersfield. The annual festival, which draws thousands downtown to St. George Greek Orthodox Church over its three-day run, is ready to take advantage of the (finally) great fall weather.
While beloved by many of its returning attendees, the annual tradition is also vital to the dedicated crew of bakers, cooks, dancers and volunteers who make the event possible.
Among those dedicated to the cause is Nikoli Hackleman, who stepped up this year to lead the St. George dancers.
“I always look very forward to the festival at our church, it’s one of the most exciting times of the year,” Hackleman wrote in an email. “The food is amazing, the music is awesome and the dancing is always a must to participate in and watch! The festival helps me relive my culture and be able to share it with others around me.”
He will be leading up to 20 dancers spread out through five performances: 7 p.m. Friday, 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He said he has simplified some variations — without changing the integrity of the dance — in order to keep dancers from feeling intimidated.
Those moves should come in handy after the performances, when dancers draw out the crowd to learn some steps. Long Beach-based band The Olympians returns this year to set the weekend’s soundtrack.
Of course, the big draw is the food, and that’s well represented this year. Along with the barbecue options, pastries, falafel, pastitsio (creamy meat pasta), loukoumades (honeyed doughnuts), gyros and more, there are a couple of fresh options.
Lamb lovers will be happy to note that the meat will again be offered two ways: chops ($4 each) and shanks, served in a $15 plate that includes rice, Greek salad and bread.
“We had it two festivals ago,” church secretary Sahar Ayoub said of the lamb bounty. “It was just such a big hit that they brought it back.”
Dip lovers will be excited by the addition of the pita platter, which includes hummus, tzaziki and tarama (caviar) along with pita for $5. For all those who attend with friends or family, this is an easy dish to share.
Celebrating community is a big part of the annual event and the members of St. George do their best to feed and inform attendees. Along with the dancing and dining, the festival also includes church tours, led by Father Joseph Chaffee.
Other diversions include a bounce house for the kids (for an additional fee) and vendors offering jewelry, belly dancing skirts, accessories, Mary Kay Cosmetics, henna body art and Kona Ice shaved ice.
