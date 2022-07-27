Locale Farm to Table to mark seven years with celebration

Seven is the lucky number for fans of Locale Farm to Table. In honor of its seventh year in business, the downtown restaurant is hosting a small celebration on Thursday with live music, menu sneak peeks, art and more.
In past years, Locale has recognized its anniversary with a menu special or beverage for its customers, but this time owner Heather Laganelli wanted to do something bigger.
"I think since COVID there has been this longing for connection," she said. "I noticed that more people are excited about what we used to do before the pandemic hit — live music, to be in the presence of talent and art.
"It's something that I have been missing. It used to be that it was a given, especially on a Thursday night downtown. I want to reinvigorate that space."
Live music, which has been a feature at Locale since it began, will be a highlight of the evening with performances and a musical competition.
Performers Crimson Skye, Jim Ranger and David Caploe from Hate Drugs will judge the contest.
Competitors will perform one song, an original or cover, and the winner will receive a cash prize.
The trio of judges will also each perform, Laganelli said.
The restaurant, which is normally only open for lunch, will serve dinner starting at 6 p.m. with dishes that pay tribute to menu favorites.
Diners will also be able to enjoy a sneak peek of the upcoming brunch menu, which will officially launch by the end of August, served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
One dish has already been a special this week: a "Summer Fling" sandwich made with prosciutto, burrata and marinated local peaches.
"The pesto on the prosciutto sandwich uses local pistachios and local olive oil with pecorino Romano," she said, noting that lemon and onion also featured in the dish are sourced locally.
Thursday's menu will also include an eggs Benedict that in place of the traditional hollandaise sauce uses one with house-made chimichurri and a touch of sour cream.
Laganelli said she likes taking seasonal items and coming up with interesting ways to use them.
"The food is very creative yet familiar and cozy. The brunch will set that same tone: inspiring and cozy. If food could be cozy, that would be it."
Cocktails and beer will also be available as well as coffee drinks sold by 502 Coffee Co.
There will also be a hands-on art station for attendees.
Laganelli said she was inspired by her friend's experience at Coachella, where participants created smaller works that a professional artist turned into a complete piece.
She is hoping to install pieces created at the event at a space inside the restaurant, which already features work by local artists.
There will also be large sparklers for a toast during the evening.
Above all, Laganelli hopes the community comes out for a positive and relaxed evening.
"I just want people to come out and celebrate and hang out with us. We’ve conquered seven years of business. Any chance to celebrate now is warranted."
