Local young woman to compete on 'Masterchef Junior'

Life looked different for everyone pre-pandemic but most of us can't say we were competing on national television.
That's the case for Ciara Rogers, who at age 11 in 2019 was filming the latest season of "Masterchef Junior." Although the show was filmed in 2019, it will premiere this Thursday with Rogers among the top 16 competitors ages 8 to 13.
Ciara, now 13, said she heard about the children's cooking competition while attending a camp at the Edible Schoolyard Kern County.
After sending off an audition tape, she was called in for an in-person audition where she really got to show off her skills according to her mom, Elena.
"She made a chicken pita wrap with guacamole and chipotle sauce on the side, and chocolate and vanilla macarons."
Ciara loves to bake but credits much of her overall love of cooking to her family.
"My grandmother is a nutritionist and she was always making healthy recipes. My dad loves to cook and barbecue."
When it came to taping the show, the young cook said it was "a little nerve-wracking" but she could handle it.
"I wasn't as nervous and I thought I'd be. It was a really good experience."
For the premiere airing Thursday, contestants were given a mystery box challenge, having to punch through boxes to find out what ingredients they would highlight. Ciara got salmon, black rice and dragonfruit, "which is something I had never cooked with before."
Having watched her dad, who loves to cook fish, she felt comfortable with the protein.
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey hosts the show and although he's known for being fearsome with chefs on the original "Masterchef" and "Hell's Kitchen," Ciara said he was great on this show.
"I was so excited to meet him. He was very nice and works well with kids."
This season, Ramsay judges alongside fellow chef Aaron Sanchez and wellness advocate and author Daphne Oz.
Ciara said she felt they all offered constructive criticism.
"They were all very nice. They gave me great feedback, the good and the bad, so you could improve. I came out a way better chef in the end than when I started."
Ciara said one of her dreams is to open a bakery that offers classes to children with disabilities. Having faced her own struggles with her back, which required her to wear a brace for six months and sidelined her from many of the sports she loved playing, she knows that cooking can be a respite.
"When Ciara was having problems, the kitchen was a safe place for her to be where she wasn't in pain," her mom said.
The St. John Lutheran eighth-grader said she is looking forward to watching the show with her family, noting that siblings (an older brother and two half-brothers) have all been supportive.
And although some time has passed since she filmed the show, she knows that it's a memory she'll cherish forever.
"You can never forget a great experience like that."