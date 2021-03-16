Local Facebook group hosting giveaways for restaurants

While it has been a trying year for restaurants, the community has done its best to get the word out and support these businesses as they weathered numerous restrictions. One source of steady information has been the Bakersfield Local Restaurant Group on Facebook, which is now celebrating a year of connecting local diners to businesses.
In recognition of the one-year anniversary — and 30,000 followers — group founders are offering a series of giveaways starting Friday on Facebook.
"It was a time of chaos and uncertainty," Kristin Visser, one of the group's organizers wrote on the page. "We asked the members of this group to come together and support local restaurants. You all delivered in a way we never expected! Your support has changed the outcomes for a lot of local establishments."
Visser, along with administrators Jessica Tuck, Xavier Canaz, Elaine Bess, Stefanie Absher and Kamri Roberson, have collected more than 70 gift cards to local eateries that will be part of the giveaway.
Participating restaurants include Hungry Hunter, La Costa Mariscos, New Vintage Grill, Bakersfield Pizza Co., The Crest Bar and Grill, Benji’s French Basque Restaurant, Rancho Grande, Chef's Choice Noodle Bar, Salty's BBQ, Kan Pai, El Efictebo, the Guild House, Sonder, The Fuchsian Pizza Sector, Sorella's, Salt Water Poke, City Sandwich and many more.
For more details on the group or how to enter, visit BakersfieldLocalRestaurants.com (the link will take you to the Facebook group).