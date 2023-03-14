Let's eat at latest Food Truck Night

Take advantage of that later hour of daylight with the latest Food Truck Night at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Five vendors who have taken part in previous nights, which launched in January, will be joined by three new participants.
Howie's Micheladas will be back, offering cups of michelada mix that adult attendees can combine with beer being sold at the Friends of the Kern County Fair booth, which also sells cocktails.
Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza will serve a festive St. Patrick's menu with a vibrant pesto pizza and a corned beef and cabbage one for $14 each.
The Filipino food truck Sarap is another returning participant. At previous events, it has offered pancit (noodle dish), barbecue skewers, lumpia and chicken adobo.
Also back is Poppi's Pastrami & More — named for one of owner Misti Cole's pot-bellied pigs (she owns three) — offers pastrami, deep-pit beef and slow-cooked chicken in sandwiches, nachos and the Poppi bowl, which includes garlic rice pilaf topped with your meat of choice, homemade barbecue sauce or homemade salsa, and chipotle mayo, served with a soft potato roll.
Enjoy fresh-fried mini doughnuts from Frenchies Mini Donuts along with funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos.
New truck Dirty Red's Wingz-n-Thingz will serve up regular and boneless wings, chicken strips and shrimp in a variety of sauces as well as fries and other sides.
Keep the kids happy with shaved ice from Tony's Snowtime, another new vendor.
And parents still reeling from the time change this week can pick up coffee from Western Woodlands Espresso Bar Co.
Admission and parking are free for these nights, which are held on the third Thursday of the month.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
