In theory, every day is a national food holiday, but some are more special than others. Thursday is National Taco Day, which Bakersfield seems to celebrate every day although without discounts.
A few businesses are celebrating with deals or special offers for the big day and this is what we've seen so far. If you know of any other deals, send them to thedish@bakersfield.com.
Pita Paradise, which deserves an award for local restaurant most likely to celebrate a national food day, delivers tacos. It's offering your choice of chicken shawarma or falafel tacos. Each can be ordered in a plate of three with a roasted jalapeno and side of hot sauce for $5.
Fuego's Taco Shack & Grill: Get a three taco combo with rice and beans for $5.
Taco Bell is offering the National Taco Day gift set. This "unparalleled collection of four incredible hard shell tacos" — Crunchy Taco, Fiery, Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos tacos — is $5.50 to send to a friend. Go to nationaltacodaygiftset.com and send the digital gift card and note, then your pal completes their order online and picks it up in the store.
Other participants:
Baja Fresh: Get a free taco when you join Club Baja.
Cold Stone Creamery: For National Taco Day, the ice cream shop will sell waffle tacos that will be offered in plain, dipped and sprinkled varieties. (If guests prefer their ice cream less hands-on, they can order it in a classic waffle bowl or cone option.)
Del Taco: Use this printable coupon (deltaco.com) to get one free shredded beef taco when you buy one.
Rubio’s: Get one free original fish taco with any beverage purchase on Thursday.
