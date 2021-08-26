Krispy Kreme to offer two free doughnuts for vaccinated customers next week

Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its promotion to treat vaccinated customers with its new "Show Your Heart" offer.
Between Monday and Sept. 5, the chain will offer customers one original glazed doughnut and one original glazed heart doughnut every day with proof they've had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
"The FDA approving one of the vaccines is a meaningful step in making people a lot more comfortable with how they take vaccines," Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield said in an exclusive interview with USA Today on Wednesday. "And if we can encourage folks, we're giving away a second doughnut next week that will be in the shape of a heart."
Since March, Krispy Kreme has given out free doughnuts to vaccinated people, with more than 2.5 million so far, according to Business Insider. (The one free doughnut promotion will continue until the end of the year after this limited-time deal ends.
To redeem the offer, you must present your vaccination card as proof that you've had at least one shot of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the company.
Bakersfield's Krispy Kreme is at 9410 Rosedale Highway.