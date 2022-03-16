Kernville ready to party with first-ever Food Truck Festival

With some events, the beneficiary is determined later in the planning, but in the case of the first-ever Kernville Food Truck Festival, the cause is the reason for everything.
Heather Dixon, events coordinator for Rivernook Campground, where the event will be held, credits owner Amanda Pascoe, who "is really into philanthropy and giving back to the community," with the push for the festival.
"Kern Valley Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer force," Dixon said. "Nobody gets paid to do this work. Their fundraising efforts have been really stifled (because of the pandemic). We really want to jump on and help them raise money."
Kernville sees a lot of the hard work performed by these teams, affiliated with the Kern County Sheriff's Office, when tourists descend on the area to enjoy recreation on the Kern River.
And teaming a good cause with a good time is a popular combination locally.
"For years, we've wanted to do a food truck festival and something for all ages," Dixon said.
The daylong event will feature a number of food trucks and area businesses that will set up around the campground offering samples of their top dishes to attendees. Each guest will receive five or more sample tickets (depending on the type of admission purchased). Additional samples and full-size items will also be available for sale.
Dixon said when it came to selecting who to bring on board, options were key.
"Our goal was to make it a variety. We didn't want too much of any (one) type of food."
Participants will include:
• Dre’s Twisted Kitchen, serving seafood gumbo, "which everyone is looking forward to"
• Homies Tacos, serving Mexican food
• Poppi's Pastrami & More, offering an open-face pastrami mini sandwich and custom jalapeno and jack cheese sausage
• That's Italian, serving several different types of pasta including a pesto ziti
• Get It Twisted, doing a snack-size version of its spiral-fried potato on a stick
• Big Al's BBQ, unveiling a brand-new sandwich
• Ewings on the Kern, dishing up loaded mac and cheese
• Tutu’s, serving kettle corn
• RollerGrill's Kitchen, known for its biscuits and gravy and sandwiches
• The Dusty Wagon, which specializes in "modern pioneer fare"
• Ephen Tacos, smoked meat tacos
Award-winning beer from Kern River Brewing will be available in the beer garden, and Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant will provide a selection of wine for sale.
The festival will also feature live performances by San Diego-based surf rock group Par Avion, the Kern River Band and blues and country artist Cody Cates. Ryan Sampson, an area firefighter who moonlights as a DJ, will also provide music.
There will also be eight merchant vendors, a game lounge, photo booth and a raffle with at least six prize packages with items donated by 35 different local small businesses. Along with the ticket provided with entry, guests can purchase more for $5 each or five for $20.
Dixon said all proceeds will go to search and rescue, which is raising funds for safety equipment and maintaining its vehicles.
"Right now they need all-terrain vehicles for search and rescue efforts," Dixon said.