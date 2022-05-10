Kern gets first Chipotlane drive-thru at new Ridgecrest Chipotle

Kern County is getting its first Chipotlane on Wednesday. That drive-thru pickup lane is part of the new Chipotle Mexican Grill opening in Ridgecrest, the chain reported Tuesday.
This location is Chipotle's first in the eastern Sierra and the first in Kern that will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. (The lane is for those who place their order through the Chipotle mobile app or the website.)
Opening at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, the new restaurant will give away complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise to the first 50 people in line.
Guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will also receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.
The new Chipotle will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 850 S. China Lake Blvd, Suite 210, in Ridgecrest.
Like many restaurants, Chipotle is actively hiring, including at the new Ridgecrest location. Competitive benefits include a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree and ESL (English as a second language) programs, and access to mental health care for employees and their families.
Visit chipotle.com/careers for more information.