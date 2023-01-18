 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keep on truckin' at first-ever Food Truck Night

While it's not uncommon to find food trucks at an event, it's rarer to find an event centered around them. Consider 2023 your lucky year then with the inaugural Food Truck Night at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

With the idea of local supporting local, Misti Cole, owner of the food truck Poppi's Pastrami & More, came up with the idea to organize an event around food trucks.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections