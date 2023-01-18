Keep on truckin' at first-ever Food Truck Night

While it's not uncommon to find food trucks at an event, it's rarer to find an event centered around them. Consider 2023 your lucky year then with the inaugural Food Truck Night at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
With the idea of local supporting local, Misti Cole, owner of the food truck Poppi's Pastrami & More, came up with the idea to organize an event around food trucks.
Working with Lilia Kenneally, who handles rentals and concessions for the fairgrounds, on other events, she thought the fairgrounds would offer the perfect location.
"This is something we can do once a month, the third Thursday of every month," Cole said. "We'll have live entertainment and indoor seating. We're using Building 3. This one is going to be smaller but we plan to build it every month."
Cole, who helped organize last year's Kernville Food Truck Festival, said she is excited to highlight other local small businesses.
For Thursday's all-ages event, Poppi's will be joined by Filipino food truck Sarap, Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza and Howie's Micheladas.
Sarap will offer pancit (noodle dish), barbecue skewers, grilled pork belly, Shanghai and vegetable lumpia. It may also serve adobo, meat that is cooked in soy sauce, vinegar, and garlic.
Howie's will serve agua frescas and prep michelada cups that attendees can pair with the beer that will also be sold on site.
Zepeda's will serve a variety of pies. Its pizza menu includes classic options like pepperoni and margarita as well as some highlighting fresh fruit.
Those fresh fruit ideas are fueled by the Haggin Oaks farmers market, which takes place on Sundays near The Marketplace.
Cole said picking these businesses for the first event was an easy decision based on their market experience.
"I picked them because honestly because we work really well together at the farmers market. ... We're trying to get the word out and give people something to do."
Cole has been building up Poppi's over the past year. Starting it with her ex-husband, the goal is to grow the business for their two children, who also help out on the truck.
"We stopped being married, we didn't stop being parents. We’re trying to build something for them. If you can get (your truck) permitted in California, you can go anywhere."
Named for her pot-bellied pig, one of three rescues (along with Daisi Mae and Sassy) Cole owns, the truck offers pastrami, deep-pit beef and slow-cooked chicken — but no pork — available in sandwiches, nachos and the Poppi bowl.
"We take homemade garlic rice pilaf and top that with whatever meat of your choice, along with homemade barbecue sauce or homemade salsa and homemade chipotle mayo. It comes with a soft potato roll."
The trucks will be set up just past the fairgrounds' main entrance with the bar and seating available inside Building 3.
Along with the food and beverages, the event will include music courtesy of DJ Chuck 1.
Cole said she wants to continue building the event, adding a couple of more trucks as well as local vendors and other entertainment.
"Maybe add a comedian or pony rides. When it's nicer out, there will be indoor and outdoor seating. The sky is the limit."
