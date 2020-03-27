No one was more disappointed to temporarily shut down the in-person Kaiser Permanente farmers markets than the organizers themselves. Now, with the goal of providing residents a chance to safely shop local food producers and farmers, Kaiser Permanente and partner The Hens Roost are launching Kern County’s first virtual farmers market.
Customers will be able to shop for high quality, safe, locally grown food and food products from the comfort of their own home with a safe pickup or delivery option on Wednesdays or Saturdays.
The market opens Saturday via the online platform Lulus Local Food, with the first delivery/pickup date available starting April 4, according to a news release.
To sign up, go to thehensroost.luluslocalfood.com and select the "Customers" option to register and select a membership type: pickup or delivery, which is currently being reserved for those 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions who are self-isolating.
Anyone who signs up by May 1 will receive a free three-month membership. Those who are part of an at-risk group, should select delivery and enter the code 65PlusCovidFreeDelivery to receive three months of free membership. Everyone else can enter code COVID12weeksfree for free pickup membership for three months.
Once you confirm your account, you can select from products by a core group of vendors including Brother Ray's Salsa, Hya Farms, French Delice and PB Jack's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.