Families looking for a place to take the kids will have another option when John's Incredible Pizza reopens to the public today.
The Bakersfield location of the West Coast pizza and entertainment chain reopens with changes to adhere to current health guidelines, including new table-service dining.
In place of the former buffet is table service for the all-you-can-eat endless menu. Diners pay at the entrance and select an open table as before. Then they enter the table and receipt numbers into the John's Incredible Pizza app on their smartphone to order for the table.
Up to four items can be ordered per person during each ordering process, according to Brad Jashinsky, the chain's director of sales and marketing. Some items, such as salads, may take up more than one of the item spots, he said. Another order can be placed as soon as the food is delivered to the table.
Those who don't want to download the app can order using paper menus. A yellow table slip will be provided for the party to alert the server that an order needs to be placed.
Servers will bring out new orders while other team members will clear used plates, Jashinsky said.
Pricing remains the same as before the shutdown: $12.99 for ages 13 and up, $11.99 for seniors 55 and older, $8.49 for children 7 to 12 and $5.99 for those 3 to 6. Special weekday lunch pricing is also available along with promos listed on the website (johnspizza.com/Bakersfield).
Guests have a two-hour window to order from the menu featuring pizza, pastas, salads, snacks and desserts. During that time, they can also enjoy the rides and games in the Fun World arcade, coming back to the dining area at the same table or another.
Jashinsky said games have been spaced farther apart a few have been temporarily closed for social distancing but all rides are open with social distancing signage for the queues.
Multiplayer games have signage instructing guests to only play with members of their group.
Hand sanitization stations are placed throughout the arcade area, and additional cleaning teams have been assigned to sanitize the location with cleaning products that meet EPA guidelines, Jashinsky said.
Other safety measures include temperature checks for team members, who are required to wear masks at all times.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks during their visit and only remove them while dining.
John's Incredible Pizza, 3709 Rosedale Highway, is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
