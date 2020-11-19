Jersey Mike's Subs is again raising funds for a good cause this weekend.
The chain will donate 20 percent of sales on Saturday and Sunday to benefit Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America provides meals to more than 40 million people each year.
“This holiday season may look different, especially for the millions of families facing hunger, many for the first time," Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a news release. "We encourage everyone join the fight to end hunger.”
Feeding America’s projections indicate that 1 in 6 people in the U.S. could be facing food insecurity due to the pandemic.
About $2 million was raised at a fundraiser in April, providing 20 million meals through Feeding America. The goal has been set higher for this weekend's fundraiser.
“We thank everyone for their generosity through our April fundraiser for Feeding America, which supported families during the height of COVID-19,” said Peter Cancro, founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc., in the release. “While some of the country has rebounded, there are still families that are having a difficult time, and we are asking you to join us again at Jersey Mike’s this weekend to make a difference in someone’s life.”
The fundraiser is in effect for takeout orders in-store and no contact pickup orders at the door through Jersey Mike’s website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is available through the app or through third-party delivery partners.
There are five Jersey Mike's locations in town: 5120 Stockdale Highway, Suite B; 4715 Coffee Road; 11350 Ming Ave.; 200 Coffee Road A-101; 1211 Allen Road #100; and 6326 Ashe Road #300.