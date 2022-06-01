It's taco time for Teen Challenge

Teen Challenge is at it again, serving delicious food for a good cause with its Street Taco Takeover.
The nonprofit, which has offered a variety of drive-thru food pop-ups on its campus since 2020, is upping the ante by adding its new food truck to the event that will sell tacos, homemade salsa and horchata into the summer.
"Our food truck is launching soon," said Kern County Teen Challenge Director Michael Salinas. "During the pandemic, we did well with our curbside events. ... We got a truck and we did a full overhaul on this thing. We had to get it up to code."
Salinas said they made the final repairs and are waiting for the final inspection to receive a state insignia, the final step in the permit process that also required the county's approval.
For the takeover, which kicks off Friday, the truck will be on display but some of the food will be served out of the nonprofit's kitchen.
Attendees will be able to enjoy carne asada or al pastor tacos, the latter's meat cut directly from a trompo (vertical spit) that Teen Challenge purchased for the event.
Past drive-thrus have sold fair food, kettle corn, the nonprofit's beloved fruit dumplings and other fare, so why tacos?
Salinas said, "Because everybody loves tacos, right? It's something that’s on our menu. We really tapped into catering during the pandemic."
Another popular item for sale will be homemade salsa. Salinas said the fresh salsa, which is available in 16-ounce decorative jars ($10), has been a hit among customers at previous events.
The menu will also include homemade horchata, Mexican Coke in a bottle and Squirt ($3 each).
This is the latest in a series of drive-thru events, which have helped Teen Challenge continue to raise funds when it had to put its traditional large in-person gatherings on hold.
"This catering project was birthed from the pandemic. ... We had to innovate,” Salinas said. "It really started with the fair food frenzy. That sparked all the curbside stuff in the community."
Another benefit is that the events have led to program members learning some valuable job skills.
"We brought in someone who is strictly catering and she trained the ladies. Through this vocational program, they're learning cooking skills and their self-esteem and confidence grows. It's hidden magic for rehabilitation. After they finish the program, they're going to need to get back into the community. We want to give them some hard skills for afterwards."
The faith-based nonprofit offers free rehabilitative services to those seeking help with addiction. Salinas said the need for these services has grown during the pandemic, with many of those seeking recovery services battling fentanyl.
"Teen Challenge, we've been here for over 50 years helping men and women battle life-controlling addictions free of charge," Salinas said. "We've still been able to do that during the pandemic and that won't change."
The team has also pivoted to get the word out via social media, a move that has served it well most recently during the Give Big Kern when it surpassed its $50,000 goal.
Of course, the work continues, along with delicious ways for the community to show its support.
Salinas said, "Tacos and summer and Coca-Cola — I think those go well together."