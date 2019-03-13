Adventist Health Bakersfield is back in the market for providing healthy shopping resources downtown. Now through September, it will host monthly farmers markets in its parking lot off Chester Avenue.
Shop amid the soothing sounds of a string quartet, which will play during the market that will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Pick up fresh produce, local products and snacks from vendors including Sweet Tree Farms, Finster Farms, Fachin’s Honey, EcoCentric Farms, Ayden’s Eggs, Pure Sourdough Kitchen, Better Bowls, Rio Acai Bowls, Nature’s Food Market and Bakersfield College. And don't forget your four-legged friends that can pick up nibbles from Stuart’s Dog Treats.
Other community groups and efforts will be on hand including The Mission at Kern County, Adventist Health Bakersfield Nutrition Services, Bike Bakersfield and Cope Health Solutions. There will be a number of rotating wellness offerings, ranging from hands-only CPR tips, fitness activities and health screenings.
Free valet parking will be available for the market, which takes place in the hospital's parking lot across from the ambulance bay.
Markets will be held the second Thursday of every month now through September. Dates are April 11,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.