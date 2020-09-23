While the pandemic has curbed many community events this year, some have adjusted to the times — by making it curbside.
Those craving a steak from the annual St. Vincent de Paul Fall BBQ are in luck since organizers have turned it into a drive-thru takeout event.
In its seventh year, the Oct. 1 barbecue is the only fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center, which receives no federal, state or local funding to help feed around 200 men, women and children daily.
Deborah Leary, event organizer and St. Vincent's board chairwoman, said the board was inspired to adjust the event rather than cancel based on what other local groups and businesses have been doing.
"What encourages me is the Greek church is going ahead with their festival," Leary said of the Bakersfield Greek Food Festival. "The fair is going ahead with a drive-thru event. Iconic Bakersfield restaurants are doing outdoor dining and pickup."
She also said the annual event, which even in an usual year sold about 400 takeout meals, draws people in with the classic menu.
"People are ready for Gary Icardo's steak," she said.
Gary Icardo continues the long-standing grilling tradition started in the 1970s by his father, Jimmie, who manned the grill at fundraising events at Cal State Bakersfield, Garces Memorial High School and other venues.
Now Icardo, aided by a team that includes son Adam, grills up New York steaks and teriyaki chicken, the latter of which generates some debate.
"The teriyaki chicken, Gary and I talk about it all the time," Leary said. "Gary want to do away with it but I tell him, 'There is just a huge part of the population that is cutting back on red meat.'"
Whatever entree you choose, the rest of the menu is stacked with local favorites: salsa and salad from Wool Growers, beans, Pyrenees French Bakery rolls and cobbler from Smith's Bakeries. Although the cobbler included with each meal is random, flavors include cherry, peach, apple and boysenberry.
There will be two lines that people can drive through to pick up their preordered meals. (See infobox for ordering details.)
Leary said despite the different format that organizers hope to sell at least 1,000 dinners.
"You can drive through and get the same great meal and support a wonderful cause. Help us heal others."
Funds go directly to aid the center's efforts.
"All the money we raise stays right here in the center," she said. "It feeds, it clothes, it provides services."
Along with serving two home-cooked meals a day, the center provides clothing and new underwear and socks for those in need. Hygiene kits and diapers (for those with children) are also available. Normally the daytime shelter provides showers but due to COVID guidelines that offering is on hold, Leary said.
Bus passes are given to those who need to get to job interviews or doctor's appointments, Leary said.
The center also serves as a permanent address for those who need a location to receive mail.
"We provide mail service if people need it," Leary said. "The homeless have to have a permanent address to get certain services."
Like other organizations struggling during this pandemic, St. Vincent has benefitted from community support. Leary said in March when they put out the call for aid, people came by with bags of groceries to help stock the shelter.
Along with the barbecue, the center looks to local supporters to stay in operation.
"Don't forget about us through the year," Leary said. "We rely on the generosity of the community. We couldn't do it without them."
