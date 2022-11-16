 Skip to main content
Holiday Bazaar offers party-ready treats

If you missed out on your favorite pastries at last month's Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, it's time to give thanks. Friday's Holiday Bazaar will offer an opportunity for you to pick up some sweet and savory options for your holiday celebrations.

Although the possibility of a post-festival event like this had been discussed before, this is the first year for the bazaar.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

