Holiday Bazaar offers party-ready treats

If you missed out on your favorite pastries at last month's Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, it's time to give thanks. Friday's Holiday Bazaar will offer an opportunity for you to pick up some sweet and savory options for your holiday celebrations.
Although the possibility of a post-festival event like this had been discussed before, this is the first year for the bazaar.
"I've been thinking about it for years," said Mary Mekhel, who has overseen the festival's baking efforts for the last 20 years. "I decided I'm going to do this because some people missed the festival and the sweets and the gyros."
This one-day bazaar will not have the full culinary lineup of the three-day event. The focus will be on trays of pastries, in sizes large enough for parties, rather than individual pieces.
Mekhel said she knows the demands for the treats, having run her catering business, Exquisite Delights by Mary, full time since retiring from her job with the post office in 2017.
The holiday season is busy for her, especially Thanksgiving when she takes a lot of orders for trays of baklava.
"Going to these family get-togethers, people are very busy. They have no time to go look for something to bring.
"It's fun for me. I like people enjoying the baklava. I like people to be happy."
Along with square and finger cut baklava as well as custard and walnut varieties, other options will include melomakarona (honey walnut spiced cookie), kourabiedes (shortbread cookies covered in powdered sugar) and koulourakia (lightly sweetened cookie twist).
Pricing will range between $30 to $50 per tray.
There will also be take-and-bake trays of savory pies in three options: four cheese, spinach and cheese, and ground beef and cheese. The cost will be $35 for the trays yielding 16 to 24 pieces.
Along with what will be on hand Friday, attendees can also place orders for the aforementioned baked goods for future holiday parties. Customers can also text Mary in advance at 661-900-4298 to place orders.
Gyros ($10) will also be available to purchase.
Additional bazaar vendors include those selling jewelry, purses, body care items, soy candles, coffee mugs and tumblers. Vendor Julie Pierucci will also sell books.
