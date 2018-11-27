Say bye-bye to bowlas at The Marketplace with news that Johnny Garlic's had closed.
A sign posted on the door of the Ming Avenue restaurant announced its permanent closure and thanked Bakersfield for its "support & love."
Fans of the aforementioned nearly half-gallon shareable cocktails will need to head south to Brentwood to enjoy them at the last remaining Johnny Garlic's.
The Bakersfield location opened in February 2015, part of the California dining empire started by celebrity chef Guy Fieri and business partner Steven Gruber in Fieri's hometown of Santa Rosa.
In its heyday, the chain had seven locations, including Bakersfield. Fieri split with the business in December 2015 and Gruber bought the Food Network personality out of Johnny Garlic's and Tex Wasabi's Rock 'n' Roll Sushi BBQ in Santa Rosa.
The note on the Bakersfield restaurant's door urged people to visit the Brentwood location as well as Tex Wasabi's.
