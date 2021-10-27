Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Valley Plaza on Nov. 16

Hello Kitty must love Bakersfield because she'll be back with her Hello Kitty Cafe Truck next month.
Years after the Sanrio store closed at Valley Plaza, the mall is again hosting the visiting truck in its parking lot on Nov. 16.
The all-pink cafe on wheels will be parked at Valley Plaza between Target and Forever 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering specialty merchandise and sweets.
On the food side, guests can buy water in a bow-shaped bottle ($4), four-piece minicake set ($16), five-piece macaron set ($16), three-piece cookie set ($13), eight-piece madeleine set ($10) or a Hello Kitty Cafe giant chef cookie ($13).
Themed merchandise includes a heart icon shirt ($28), cookie plush ($25), sprinkle mug ($18), dress keychain ($7), truck lunchbox ($18) and stainless steel thermal bottle ($33 for 18 ounce, $40 for 32 ounce). Note that all products are subject to availability.
This is the truck's third visit to the mall (2701 Ming Ave.) with previous stops in December 2018 and November 2019.
The mobile Hello Kitty cafe experience began with the original Hello Kitty Truck in 2014 and now there is one each for the East and West coasts. There have been a number of pop-up events since 2016, including a stop at San Diego Comic-Con and malls across California.
There is a Hello Kitty Grand Cafe at the Irvine Spectrum Center, which serves afternoon tea and cocktails for fans of legal drinking age, as well as a Hello Kitty Cafe Las Vegas at Park MGM.
For more information, visit sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-trucks.
First responders eat free
Now through Sunday, first responders can enjoy a free order of Mom's ricotta meatballs and spaghetti at Macaroni Grill with each visit.
The offer applies to firefighters, police officers, paramedics and hospital medical staff with valid ID. Only one deal may be applied per check.
Macaroni Grill is located at 8850 Rosedale Highway.
Sign up now for Veterans Day deal
Veterans Day is Nov. 11, but service members wanting to snag a free Red's tavern double burger need to sign up by Monday.
This offer will be available through the Red Robin Royalty Program for active or former military and veterans, redeemable from Nov. 1 to 14.
Visit redrobin.com/royalty to sign up for the deal, which is good for dine-in or takeout orders.
The tavern double, a house favorite burger with two classic patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Red’s secret tavern sauce, comes with bottomless fries.
"At Red Robin, we are so thankful for our brave veterans who serve our country, and we are proud to extend this offer as a sign of our endless gratitude," Paul J.B. Murphy III, president and chief executive officer at Red Robin, said in a news release. "We encourage all military members, past and present, to sign up for our Royalty program to take advantage of the offer and enjoy a free burger on us as our way to say thank you for their relentless dedication to serving our nation."
Head to redrobin.com/pages/veterans-day for more information.