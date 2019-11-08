It's time to think pink again as the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls back into Bakersfield.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, the all-pink cafe on wheels will parked at Valley Plaza Mall between Target and Forever 21.
This time around, Hello Kitty fans can get their hands on some exclusive treats and limited-edition collectibles, including: new madeleine sets, two new enamel pin sets, Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes and new Hello Kitty Cafe cushions.
The truck will also offer best-selling items such as five-piece macaron box sets, giant Hello Kitty cookies, bow-shaped water bottles, stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts and a cafe lunchbox with confetti popcorn.
Each guest who spends $25 on food purchases will receive a free Hello Kitty Cafe pink mini-tote while supplies last. Note, though, that customers must pay with debit or credit cards not cash.
This is the second visit to Bakersfield by the truck that hits spot along the West Coast (another one is on the East Coast). The first was in December at the same location.
After the truck stops in Bakersfield at the mall (2701 Ming Ave.), it will head to San Diego for a Nov. 23 stop.
The mobile Hello Kitty cafe experience began with the original Hello Kitty Truck in 2014. There have been a number of pop-up events since 2016, including a stop at San Diego Comic-Con and malls across California. There are now cafes in Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego and San Jose as well as a Hello Kitty Grand Cafe at the Irvine Spectrum Center that serves afternoon tea and cocktails for fans of legal drinking age.
For more information, visit sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-trucks.
